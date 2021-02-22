Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have been dealt a bad hand when it comes to acne. Whether your pimples are hormonal or you’ve had to adjust to the onset of adult acne later in life, we can all agree that blemishes are incredibly frustrating. What’s even more frustrating than the acne itself is the journey to find a product that actually helps you get rid of it!

We’ve tried so many different products and serums that are meant to target our acne concerns, but we’re always on the hunt for the next best thing. Acne treatments are particularly polarizing because each person’s skin reacts and responds differently, so research is key.

Studies that brands conduct to test out the effectiveness of their acne treatments are incredibly helpful, as they highlight what each product may do for our own skin. That’s why our ears immediately perked up when we learned that this daily serum from Peace Out boasts a whopping 88% of participants who claim it works faster than any other acne treatment they’ve previously used — after just one week!

Get the Acne Treatment Serum with free shipping for $34, available from Peace Out!

You may be just seven days away from clearer skin with the help of the Acne Treatment Serum from Peace Out! This product is a daily acne treatment that works to severely diminish acne for a smoother and clearer complexion. If you’ve tried a variety of recommended acne products in the past, you may be skeptical to learn that you can use this serum every single day.

Acne treatments can be rough on the skin, but this one is gentle enough to use daily, which empowers it to work that much faster to clear up your blemishes. In the study conducted, 100% of participants said that their skin did not feel irritated or sensitive after two weeks of everyday use!

This product contains 2% Salicylic Acid that helps clear acne and prevents new blemishes from popping up in the process. That powerful ingredient is balanced out with Triluronic Acid, which helps soothe and hydrate your skin at the same time. It also contains Vitamin C and Niacinamide that helps to clear up dark spots and even out skin tone, as well as Zinc, which assists with decongesting your pores.

This is a seriously dynamic serum that not only targets acne, but may make your skin look its absolute best! You can tell that each ingredient was carefully selected to target tons of popular skin concerns, and these ingredients work together to reveal a healthy and glowing complexion. We can’t wait to try it!

