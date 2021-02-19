This Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel Accelerates Cell Renewal by 33% in 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a certain point in time, everyone’s skin is sure to start showing signs of aging. Of course, It happens earlier for some and later for others — but it is an inevitability that we all have to deal with. The good news? These days, there’s a great deal of information on how you can prevent the aging process and delay it as much as possible.

While surgical procedures have gained popularity over the years, there are plenty of non-invasive ways to make your skin appear more youthful and radiant. Not sure where to start? Exfoliating is at the top of the list! Murad’s amazing Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel is a great way to get your daily dose of gentle skin exfoliation in, and you may even see a significant increase in cell renewal after just one week of use!

Why exfoliate? Simply put, you want to get rid of all of the dead skin cells so your face can shine in its full glory. Dead skin cells not only cause dullness, but they can even create uneven texture and accelerate the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Exfoliation helps clear your skin of these pesky problems so that you can prime it for cell renewal, which is precisely what this product does!

The Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel exfoliates the skin on more than one front to help clear it and improve its overall appearance. It also helps nourish your skin with its unique blend of various acids, as well as holy basil extract which can boost its youthfulness! After four weeks of consistent use, the results that study participants noticed in their skin were incredible. In fact, 96% claimed that their skin looked and felt smoother, while 88% saw more radiant skin and 84% said that their skin appeared to be brighter and more nourished!

You don’t have to use this product for a full month to achieve noticeable benefits. Shoppers say that their skin had improved after just one week, which is thanks in part to the regular exfoliation this peel provides. Their skin cells were likely given a chance to renew themselves, as the surface wasn’t clogged with dead cells anymore!

This is a super gentle formula that’s suitable for all skin types, so don’t let all this talk of exfoliation deter you! The Murad Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel is merely designed to let your skin breathe again. It’s the TLC we desperately need — especially in the winter months!

