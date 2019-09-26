



Looking for a boost in height that won’t have your night ending in a trip to the drugstore to pick up some bandages? Whether the backs of our heels are blistered or we’ve scraped up our knees and elbows after taking an unfortunate tumble, we can usually expect at least one of the two while wearing an uncomfortable pair of heels. No, thank you!

Heels aren’t the only way to boost us up those extra inches. Heels aren’t made for everyday wear, anyway! There’s a good chance that if we’re exploring a new city, taking a trip to the dentist or going for a picnic in the park, we’re going to want a shoe that’s a little more practical. Okay, a lot more practical. And more comfortable! And on sale. Just saying!

The Clarks Sharon Dolly is exactly the type of shoe we have in mind, and we’re not alone here. Over 100 reviewers have left their love for this slip-on so far, and they can’t get enough, calling it “perfect in every way.” These shoes have everything: “perfect fit, elegant style, beautiful color, great support” and so much more. Of course, we also loved seeing that shoppers are describing them as “oh so comfortable,” one even noting that they “felt like pillows” when they slipped them on. Others mentioned how they could wear them all day with no discomfort, even while walking “all over Venice on vacation.” When shoppers are choosing a sleek shoe like this over a sneaker for long walks, we know the comfort factor must be significant!

On top of their comfy feel, shoppers also say these shoes “weigh hardly anything,” and they are so happy to have found a slip-on that doesn’t have their heel slipping out of the back with every step!

These slip-ons have soft suede uppers (with the exception of one shiny patent version) with a leather accent patch at the heel. The instep features elastic for an even easier on and off, and we’ll want to peek into (and feel) the interior for even more stunning surprises. First, this shoe is lined with soft fabric, making it great for wearing with or without socks. We also need to talk about the footbed, because not only is it cushioned, but it offers arch support too!

Now, a big part of why we love this shoe is the outsole, even with the rest of the shoe already surpassing our expectations. It’s made of EVA foam, featuring “Cushion Soft” technology that’s nice and flexible. There’s a ¾-inch platform leading to a 1 ¼-inch boost at the heel, making it easy to walk in while still giving us that much wanted height! We love this sole because it has an exaggerated tread, offering the trendiness of chunky Fila sneakers but in a much less casual form!

There are six colors currently available of this Sharon Dolly shoe, including one leopard print version. The versatile Grey Suede version starts at over 30% off, but nearly every pair is marked down! Each color is also perfect for fall, exploring darker tones. If we want to nail this season’s fashion with a more sophisticated way to dress up our everyday outfits, as one reviewer said, “these slip-ons are the answer”!

