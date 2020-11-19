These Sleek Clarks Ankle Booties Just Went on Sale — 35% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Do you believe in fate? We know it may seem like a far-fetched concept — but sometimes we’re shopping and stumble upon something that’s so perfect, we can’t help but feel that fate brought Us to it!

Seriously, just take a look at these Clarks booties on Zappos. Not only are they high-quality and totally timeless, they just went on sale for an amazing price in the midst of the fall season. What else can we call this find other than kismet?

Get the Clarks Sheer Flora 2 leather ankle booties (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $85, available from Zappos!



These booties have everything going on in the best way possible. Let’s start with the Clarks brand itself — they’re known for producing some of the most comfortable and durable shoes on the market, and have tons of shoppers consistently coming back for more. When it comes to the most trusted labels around, there’s a reason why Clarks is consistently at the top of the list.

The shoe’s upper is made from genuine leather that’s perfectly crafted for a sleek look. The leather is expertly cut so there are minimal seams, which makes for a streamlined shoe that’s incredibly sophisticated. We also love the slightly square toe and chunky block heel. The overall shape of these booties is kind of giving Us retro vibes, which have been all over the runways at recent fashion weeks!

The heel measures just two inches, which is a reasonable height for most. In fact, we would guess that you can walk all day in these boots without major discomfort, which is exactly what we look for in an investment piece! Since the top of these boots hits right at the ankle, they’re compatible with practically every bottom on the market.

You can wear these booties with skinny jeans, tuck your leggings into them or go full 1970s and throw on flare pants or bell-bottoms. These booties will be a smash hit every day of the week! Finding a pair of in-season boots on sale during the season is so rare, clearly our fashion fairy godmother is looking out for Us!

