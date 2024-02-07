Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Cleanse Your Face With a Fresh Towel Every Time With Clean Skin Club

By
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you wash your face, what’s your process like? Are you the type to wash and rinse without a wash cloth, or do you reach for one as well as a towel when it’s time to start cleaning up? If you use a wash cloth to clean your face off every day, you might be seeing some familiar skin issues popping up here and there.

Related: 22 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin

There’s a reason you might be seeing acne popping up, or a litany of other issues with your skin. Your towels and wash cloths may not be getting completely clean of gunk and bacteria, and you’re just reintroducing it all back to your face.  There’s an easy way to avoid this, and you’ll find it within the Luxury Beauty section at Amazon.

See it!

Get Clean Skin Club Clean Towels for just $17 at Amazon!

Clean Skin Club Clean Towels are a quick and easy (and sanitary) way to ensure you’re washing and cleansing your face with a fresh new towelette every time. Each box comes with 50 biobased facial towels, which you can use to remove makeup, scrub your face, dry your face when wet, and clean different parts of your body, all without adding bacteria, spreading dead skin cells, or introducing additional bacteria to your environment.

Related: Skin Feeling Dry and Dull? Check Out the Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin

A box of these towels ensures you don’t have to search for a clean or dry cloth, and each one you pull from the container is brand new, ready for you to use on your face with no additional outside germs and concerns to worry yourself with. All you have to do is cleanse your skin and make sure you get rid of all the makeup you want to scrub off. Easy-peasy!

See it!

Get Clean Skin Club Clean Towels for just $17 at Amazon!

You can get your first box for just $17, which is a great investment when it comes to keeping your skin as clear as possible. For less than $20, you can have the peace of mind that you won’t be adding more dirt or germs to your skincare routine. Plus, each towel is durable and easy to use – why wouldn’t you want to make the change?

Get Clean Skin Club Clean Towels for just $17 at Amazon!

Related: The Best Body Washes for Dry Skin in 2024

amazon-baebody-eye-gel-before-after

Deal of the Day

Is This Secret Prime Day? This Eye Gel With 25K Reviews Is Marked Down View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!