The Arch Support on These Fluffy Sandals Is Out of This World

When it gets cold outside, we practically live in our slippers! The fall and winter months are all about upping the cozy vibes, and slippers make our feet feel warm and toasty as the temperatures drop. You may think that all fuzzy slippers on the market get the job done, but we found a pair that’s a cut above the rest.

In addition to being unquestionably adorable, these slippers from COFACE are beyond chic. What makes them so special is their design, which is precisely why they immediately became a top seller on Amazon!

Get the COFACE Women’s Fuzzy Slide House Slippers with Arch Support for a $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



These slippers have everything going for them. Their sleek shape is totally unique, and features two criss-cross straps that are made from fluffy faux fur. At first glance, you may not comprehend the beauty of these slippers — but when you turn them to the side, you’ll notice they have a curve in the sole that’s meant to support your feet!

Slippers traditionally have a flat base, but this pair guarantees a more comfortable fit. The sole is also extra thick, so you can even wear these shoes outside as well! Sure, you won’t want to wear them to brunch — but they’re ready to rock on a quick errand or to a relaxed movie night. The added element of arch support means you’ll be taken care of no matter what!

You can currently pick up these slippers in a slew of different shades, and we’re obsessed with the range of options. Shoppers say that these slippers are “a definite must-have,” and we couldn’t agree more! They love how these shoes look on their feet, and are even more thrilled with the feel. Some Amazon reviewers recommend that you order a size up, especially if you have wider feet. Score these shoes for yourself, or better yet, get them as a gift for the holiday season! If you’re in the market to feel comfy as can be, these are a winner!

