This Wrap-Style Long-Sleeve Top Is Flattering for All Body Types

Form-fitting clothing isn’t always forgiving — especially when you’re not feeling like your most fabulous self. Even the most confident people have days when getting dressed is a struggle. The key is to select pieces that provide an extra boost — making Us feel stylish and chic in the process!

Let’s dispel a myth before we continue: Flattering clothing doesn’t have to be loose by any means. You can still wear items that fit snugly on the body and look gorgeous, like this adorable wrap top from Afibi!

Get the Afibi Women’s Slim Fitted Deep V Neck Cross Wrap Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.



This long top actually accentuates your figure, and in turn helps disguise any problem areas that you may not feel comfortable with. That’s thanks to the ruching — the fabric gathered off to the side of the hem. It can help smooth out the lower belly area, and there are three buttons to the side that top off the ruching effortlessly!

The wrap style also adds an air of elegance to the top, in contrast with the other long-sleeve basics you likely have lying around. In fact, this top is the epitome of clean, chic style — and no matter what trends are popular, it’ll be a standout!

Shopping are calling this their new “go-to” top that can be worn any day of the week. At the moment, you can pick up this long sleeve-top in 11 different colors: white, black, navy blue, royal blue, brown, purple, burgundy, coral, red, dark grey and light pink. After seeing how flattering this top is once it arrived, happy customers eagerly went back for more shades!

Reviewers are thrilled with how this top accentuates their “positives,” and makes them feel ready to take on the day! Wear this top to work with a tank strategically placed underneath, or by itself for a date night. We can already tell it’s a dream to layer with — which makes it perfect for the fall season!

