Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

When it comes to shoes, we’re always sacrificing comfort and foot support in the name of style! It’s true, we’re all guilty of it. Sometimes being fashion-forward means making difficult (or uncomfortable) decisions — particularly with heels.

Everyone loves a good pair of heeled sandals. A higher heel can make a world of difference in an outfit. The boost in height can help make our legs look longer and leaner with absolutely zero gym sessions required! It’s the perfect trick of the mind. Want to know what isn’t so perfect? All of those uncomfortable blisters or swollen feet that come after wearing heels.

We don’t have to suffer through all of that, though. According to reviewers, these wedge sandals are the most comfortable pair they own. Plus, they’re chic and happen to be on sale right now!

See it: Save up to 45% on these Rockport wedges, available at Amazon! Plus, see more steals and deals at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

The Rockport Briah Perf Sling Wedge is the perfect pair of heeled sandals when looking to avoid any of those unwanted issues. The chic-yet-comfortable design is balanced to perfection. The full-grain leather wedge offers up six shades to select from. There’s black nubuck, metallic khaki, navy, pink metallic, taupe leather and white.

Every shade features perforations throughout that highlight an exposed toe. Reviewers said the perforated upper was one of their favorite details about this shoe, raving about how it was stunning and cooling at the same time.

Other shoppers loved the slingback strap with an adjustable hook and loop closure, which helps to add comfort. When dealing with a cork-wrapped platform and wedge, this adjustable strap helps to give a tighter fit for extra security. We also can loosen it up as needed, which makes this shoe fit our foot even better.

See it: Save up to 45% on these Rockport wedges, available at Amazon! Plus, see more steals and deals at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

Sure, we’ve spoken about the reviewers’ favorite features but want to know what ours is? It’s the footbed, of course! It has a generously cushioned footbed, a super soft feature which will feel like a pillow for our feet. Reviewers across the internet agreed that this shoe is seriously comfortable, offering all-day support no matter how much walking they did. Even shoppers with foot problems including bunions and plantar fasciitis found this shoe to be comfortable. Many shoppers even mentioned how this was the only comfy heels they own!

We’re loving how easily we can style this shoe in our day-to-day lives too. It’s easy to dress up with a maxi dress when heading to work or even off to date night! Best of all? It’s just as easy to dress down and pair with our favorite T-shirt and jeans!

In fact, so many reviewers complimented on the endless wearability! This wedge is so comfy and chic, it can be worn anywhere, anytime and even with anything!

See it: Save up to 45% on these Rockport wedges, available at Amazon! Plus, see more steals and deals at the Amazon Big Style Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!