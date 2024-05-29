Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are some days when you don’t feel like your best self. You know, those irritable days when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and everything goes downhill from there? Or what about those chaotic work days when you oversleep and wake up with five minutes to get dressed and out of the door? No matter the situation, it’s important to make sure your summer wardrobe is stocked with dresses that may you look so good no one will be able to notice.

All it took was one scroll through the reviews on the Lilbetter Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Dress and we were instantly sold. The rich green color and flowy details came almost as an afterthought once we saw shoppers raving about how “slenderizing” it is and how many compliments they received when wearing it.

Get the Lilbetter Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This stunning summer staple is so comfortable and versatile. It has adjustable spaghetti straps so you can rock with or without a bra. The flowy bust gives way to an eye-catching side slit and a rounded hemline. Best of all? It’s made from soft, stretchy and lightweight fabric that feels good. You don’t have to worry about fuzzy fabric irritating your skin, courtesy of rayon and spandex. Plus, it comes in 28 different shades in women’s sizes S-XXL.

This midi dress is perfect for everyday wear. Team it with slides or canvas sneakers on days when you’re running errands and still want to look chic. You can dress it up with heels, a statement necklace and a statement bag for a full-glam look. Frankly, you can wear it anywhere from a backyard barbecue to a cute outdoor rooftop date night.

If you ask Amazon shoppers, this versatile find totally lives up to the hype. “I’m 5’3” and the medium was perfect; it hid all my flaws. My mother even told me it looked nice on me,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I now also own the navy blue and a light blue with flowers.” According to the shopper, the dress is “perfect for the hot and humid weather.”

Another shopper revealed why they “love this dress.” According to the reviewer, it’s “comfortable” and “slenderizing.” In terms of the fit, the shopper added, “It came shorter on me than [the] model and the slit is halfway up my thigh. The blue paisley print is awesome,” they shared.

This shopper-approved dress is an ideal addition to any summer wardrobe. Whether you’re rocking rich mom style, or opting for a Bohemian-inspired look, you can’t go wrong with this adjustable spaghetti strap dress!

