Over the years, our lashes and brows can grow a little dull — literally! Whether you lose a few follicles or want a vibrant new look, investing in beauty products that can help grow these areas is essential. We found a healthy, nutritious lash and brow serum that will become your new beauty best — and it’s just $60!

The ContoursRx Botanical Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum is perfect for any beauty lover who wants to nourish and grow their lashes and brows! This product will help you grow longer, thicker and fuller lashes and brows thanks to its formula consisting of performance peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid and plant stem cells. Further, it’s certified organic, fragrance-free, hormone-free, paraben-free, drug-free, prostaglandin-free and cruelty-free!

To use this serum on your lashes, you can apply it daily with a single stroke on your eyelid just above your upper lash line. Also, for your brows, you should apply it twice daily (morning and evening). All you would do is, by using the applicator brush, gently stroke the formula onto the eyebrow using a short, vigorous motion directly on the brow. Just make sure you only apply once to twice a day!

If you’re still on the fence about trying this option, don’t be! The brand states that in just two weeks, clients have seen a 25% improvement in their lashes and brows. So, if we were you, we’d run to snag it! Plus, it’s ophthalmologist-developed and recommended!

In regards to this effective serum, a happy customer gushed, “This serum grows my brows and lashes like crazy. I didn’t have any allergies or irritation, just pure wonderfulness!” One more reviewer added, “I noticed the difference within a week!”

Additionally, keeping your lashes and brows in tip-top shape can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! If you want an easy tool to add to your established beauty routine — without adding too many steps — this alternative from Contours Rx could help you out!

