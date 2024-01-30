Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fasten your seatbelts, because we’re about to embark on an expedition of the unexplored dental frontier. If you have never wondered what’s beyond your old plastic toothbrush which only has a few bristles left, your mind is about to be blown!

Brushing our teeth is important to keep them looking pearly white and squeaky clean, of course, but good dental hygiene goes far beyond the surface — literally. Plaque and bacteria buildup can cause a slew of issues like tooth decay, gum disease and cavities. If an infection is present in your mouth, your bloodstream can actually carry bacteria to other parts of the body and cause unpleasant infections there. Ick!

Get the Mode Toothbrush for $148 at Get Mode!

For those who are serious about prioritizing a healthy smile and body and are also asking the universe for a way to do so, this cordless “sports car of a toothbrush” is the answer to your dental desires. It’s reportedly the first toothbrush to include a charger without wires, but that doesn’t make it any less powerful. This toothbrush uses 38,000 sonic vibrations every minute to deep clean your teeth; the innovative design can reach even seemingly inaccessible spots.

Just like an electric car stops at a charging dock, this high-tech toothbrush just needs a quick charge and it’s ready to go. A splash-proof charging dock plugs right into a wall outlet and magnetically holds your toothbrush in place, so there’s no need to clear any precious vanity space. Plus, the dock rotates to fit the toothbrush both vertically and horizontally, so if you’re worried about it fitting in your bathroom, don’t be! It suits any bathroom and it suits any dental needs! Whether you have dental fillings, crowns, veneers or braces, you’ll score an effective cleaning from this brush.

Related: Upgrade Your Pearly Whites With This Sensitivity-Free Whitening Mouthwash Your dentist always says the same thing: “Brush, floss and use mouthwash every single day!” (And you assure them that you do, of course!) But sometimes, even when you’re doing everything right on paper, your teeth aren’t pearly white. This can be frustrating, especially when you’ve tried what seems like every natural remedy under the […]

Mode has acquired quite the following, with one reviewer saying she never thought she could have such “strong feelings over a toothbrush,” and another claiming this brush “blows other brushes out of the water” by how much more gentle-yet-effective it is.

“If you think Mode is just another electric toothbrush like I did,” one reviewer writes, “you’re in for a surprise. Mode advertises whisper quiet, which I raised an eyebrow at — but boy is this toothbrush smooth and quiet. Does that mean it’s not powerful? Absolutely not! You can feel the tingle on your gums and the smoothness of your teeth the first time you use it. I found my teeth felt cleaner and my gums looked healthier after just one week.”

You can grab a value pack of two or three toothbrushes, so pick one up for the whole family! Pearly white teeth era, officially activated.

Get the Mode Toothbrush for $148 at Get Mode!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us