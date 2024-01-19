Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re already in the COVID era of comfort, and once you tack on the fact that it’s the cozy winter season, we might as well just wear pajamas all day long! No, not actually. But ’tis certainly the era of choosing comfy fashion over tight garments that poke, squeeze and itch. Why should our bras be any different?

Somehow, we’ve convinced ourselves that the constricting feeling around our midsection and an underwire digging into our rib cage is just a standard result of “wearing a bra.” But newsflash: this doesn’t have to be the norm! If nearly 30,000 ladies are saying hasta la vista to tight underwire bras in favor of this bestselling comfort bra, this might be our sign to do the same.

Get the Warner’s Easy Does It Seamless Stretch Comfort Bra for $22 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Instead of fitting into a bra, this bra is designed to fit you. It looks just like a typical undergarment — with a back closure, two straps and a V-fabric coverage in the front — but wide straps, a seamless fabric and no underwire make it infinitely more comfortable. The material is a blend of nylon and spandex, a soft and stretchy combination which may make you forget you’re even wearing a bra in the first place. In other words, you won’t have to deal with the unflattering side squeeze of your mid-back (if you know, you know) and the other unpleasant side effects of rocking a regular bra!

And you don’t have to sacrifice the functionality of a traditional one to reap the benefits of comfort. It’s lightly lined, lightly padded, provides full coverage and is just supportive enough to give you the smooth-all-over look you’re going for. One reviewer calls it the “holy grail of comfort and coverage.” Sold!

You can get the bra in any size from small through 3XL, and 18 different colors, so the biggest struggle will be trying to figure out which one (or two) to get. It happens to be almost half-off right now, so you might want to grab a few! Even at full price, this comfort bra is much less expensive than anything you’ll find at retailers like Victoria’s Secret.

The brand has other styles, but this bra is by far the most highly rated. As Amazon’s Choice and the choice of thousands of women, we can feel comfortable giving it a try — pun intended! And since it’s only $22, there’s more to lose by not grabbing one!

