Down to the wire! If you haven’t completed (or even started) your holiday shopping yet, you’re certainly not alone — but it’s time to make some moves. But what if you don’t even know step one? You have names on your list, but no ideas listed next to them. Let’s fix that!

Luckily, we can rely on Amazon to not only have a vast variety of gifts but also to ship them out quickly. But still, how do you narrow it down? How long is this going to take? We’re here to handle all of the nitty-gritty for you. We’ve picked out a home gift that’s sure to please and impress just about anyone. Do they like hot drinks? Add this to your cart!

Get the Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle With Temperature Control for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This electric kettle is a number one bestseller on Amazon with tons of reviews and an overwhelming amount of perfect, five-star ratings. This comes as no surprise, as I bought this exact one a few years ago and have used it almost every single day since. It really has been life-changing! It’s hard to go back to stovetop kettles (or even the microwave) once you’ve experienced the ease of electric — and the taste!

This matte black, stainless steel electric kettle has five temperature presets for different drinks, helping you brew each perfectly for the best flavor. The settings are for white tea, green tea, oolong tea, coffee and black tea (AKA boiling). Boiling is also great for herbal tea. Of course, you can also use this kettle to make hot chocolate, matcha or other drink mixes!

The precise gooseneck spout on this kettle makes it aesthetically pleasing and makes pouring without spilling simple. And if you’re shopping for someone super into trendy pour-over coffees, this is the spout you want! You’ll also find a cool-to-the-touch handle and grips at the base for an anti-skid design. But we’re not done listing out the good stuff just yet!

This electric kettle also comes with a “hold temp” button, which keeps your water at the same temperature for up to an hour before shutting off, just in case you want to go back for a refill without starting all over again. And when your water has hit the right temperature, the kettle will beep to let you know. It takes just a few minutes!

You can also find this kettle in silver on the same Amazon page, or if you’re okay with spending a little more on a holiday gift, you can also find two bundles. One comes with a coffee grinder, while another comes with a glass decanter, double-layer filter and accessories for brewing. All excellent options!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Cosori here and explore more teapots and coffee servers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

