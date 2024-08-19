Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I moved into a new apartment, the first thing that came to my mind was new bedsheets. I wanted bedsheets to complement my home and make it feel extra cozy. There’s no place like home, as they always say, so how could I spruce up the place to make it officially mine? I went on a shopping spree on Amazon and decided on the Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets. They’re on sale and come in 13 colors. I’d always wanted bamboo sheets since one of my friends recommended I get them for a good night’s sleep. Now, I’ve already purchased another set for my mom.

Related: The 7 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals Available at Walmart Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax… and take advantage of the many stellar sales on offer! This holiday weekend, there are sure to be massive deals available all over the internet — but for the homebody looking to upgrade their surroundings, Walmart is the place to go to score big savings. […]

Get the Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets for $58 (originally $78) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets aim to give you a good, cool night’s sleep. The sheet set is lightweight and features rayon bamboo material that regulates and wicks moisture. According to the website, its moisture-wicking properties can eliminate airflow and promote cooling on your body. What does this mean? These thermal sheets will balance your body temperature as you’re sleeping and give you maximum comfort. Since I moved into my studio apartment last summer in August, I wanted to combat the heatwave. I had the AC on every night, which led me to an expensive utility bill. These bedsheets present another way to stay cool every night.

If you need convincing to add these bamboo sheets to your bed, take it from the 29,900 shoppers giving them five-star ratings. One five-star shopper said these sheets “keep you cool in the summer heat.” Another customer who lives in Texas notes that it “far surpassed my expectations” after testing them for two nights. Get a good night’s sleep in these bamboo sheets.

Get the Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets for $58 (originally $78) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!