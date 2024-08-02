Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You know what the hottest accessory of the summer is? According to supermodels, it’s crochet bags. These inherently beachy styles instantly put you in vacation mode and look great with any outfit. They’re intricate yet laid-back and oh so fun to wear! Don’t believe Us? Well, once you carry one of these stylish picks below, you’ll see what we mean. It’s not too late to get in on the trend — shop today for your new favorite accessory.

1. Boho Vibes: The chunky knit design on this Eiyee crochet bag brings all of our boho dreams to life! Unlike a lot of other similar designs, this one is lined to keep the contents safe and secure no matter where you are.

2. Statement Piece: When you have this pretty bag draped across your arm, it will surely be the center of attention. All of the crochet details make this look like a true designer purse for under $50. I love that you can choose from multiple colors including bright solids and even rainbow multicolored weaves.

3. Extra Special: Crochet bags are an intricate art piece in their own right, but if you want something extra special go for this one from The Sak that features colorful beads woven throughout. It’s the perfect purse for tropical vacations.

4. Beach Ready: Bring the beachy vibes with you everywhere with this seaside-inspired Madewell bag that’s incredibly spacious. It’s large enough to store a book, some sunglasses and other essentials, yet never feels bulky.

5. Designer Sale! You can get the ultra-trendy AllSaints Half-Moon Knot Crossbody Bag for 50% off! It’s the ultimate cool-girl accessory and gives traditional crocheted bags an edgy twist, especially in all black.

6. Ultimate Crossbody: I always prefer crossbody bags because they feel much more secure. This gorgeous option at Walmart features the trendy half-moon shape and a pretty sunburst design on the front. Even the long strap has pretty braided detailing for a cohesive look.

7. Updated Classic: Everyone loves a classic black shoulder bag . . . but I think it’s time for a summery upgrade. This design from Mango is the same tried-and-true silhouette, just instead of leather it is made with intricate weaving. It even comes in a darker brown if that’s more your style!

8. Black Tie Affair: Crocheted accessories don’t have to be reserved for casual days. This bold blue Loeffler Randall crocheted bag was made for those dressy nights with its thin gold chain, rich color and snap closure.

9. Cherry Girl Summer: If Brat isn’t your vibe (trust me, I get it) embrace the cherry girl summer energy with this adorable cherry-studded purse that adds a pop of personality to any outfit.

10. A Bit More Room: Are you one of those people who pack everything (and I mean everything) in their purse? You’ll need a crochet bag with extra space, which is exactly what this pick from Quince provides.