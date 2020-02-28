Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve all heard of Crocs before. There’s a good chance you remember the initial craze that surrounded the perforated rubber clogs known for their comfortable nature (rather than their fashion cred). They became a truly divisive shoe — some were horrified, but others became full-fledged Crocs fashionistas and bought additional charms to decorate and add personal flair to their feet.

These days, Crocs are making a comeback. We partially have Justin Bieber to thank for that — he’s been spotted wearing the clogs fairly frequently as of late. While it may be ambitious to try and make them mainstream, the Crocs brand is here to stay. Their options aren’t as limited as you’d think — in fact, we found a pair of Crocs that are seriously fashion-forward and offer up the same comfort as their signature clogs!

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge platform sandals for just $55, available from Zappos!

These platform sandals are beyond cute, and no one will believe you when you tell them that they’re Crocs! They have a simple design that’s chic and trendy, and the style is definitely in tune with their “Brooklyn” namesake. The platform is just over an inch, and with the added heel in the back, you get a total of 1 1/2 inches of height.

The sandals have two straps that run over the top of the foot, and an additional strap that wraps around the ankle. The back strap has adjustable pushpin closures to make sure that the fit of the shoe is right. The ultra soft and flexible material that these shoes are made from makes them feel like they’re broken in from the first moment that you slip them on.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge platform sandals for just $55, available from Zappos!

The insole has a raised profile that’s meant to fit the curves of the foot, which adds tons of support and stability. There’s a reason why so many medical professionals choose to wear Crocs during their long shifts. They are known to cause less fatigue when you’re on your feet for hours, and these platforms employ that same design with comfort and durability in mind.

Take your pick between three different pairs: the navy blue and cream sandals, the light taupe and sand pair or the snakeskin and sand pair. As for shoppers, it seems like they’ve been waiting for a shoe like this from Crocs for quite some time now. One proud owner was so happy they stumbled upon these platform Crocs that all they had to say was “WOW.” Chances are, you’ll feel the same way — so snag them now ahead of the spring season!

See it: Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge platform sandals for just $55, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Crocs and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!