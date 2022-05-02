Vacation Vibes! These Stylish Strappy Sandals Don’t Even Look Like Crocs

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s the great debate: Are you Team Crocs or not? We haven’t witnessed this much discussion over questionable footwear fashion since the release of Uggs! To be honest, we’re on the fence. It really just depends on the shoe style! But we finally found one pair of Crocs that we can all agree is super stylish. And the best part is, no one will even know they’re Crocs.

Appearance aside, Crocs offer many therapeutic benefits for your feet. Harold Glickman, the former president of the American Podiatric Medical Association, told WebMD, “I recommend them to patients all the time, and I wear them all the time. I wear them when I’m operating for three or four hours at a time and I get the sense I’m standing on water — no leg pain, no back pain and no arch pain.”*

Just like original Crocs, this Tulum sandal is ultra-lightweight and flexible for complete comfort. And the Grecian style is totally on trend this season! Put a spring in your step with these strappy sandals, available now at Zappos.

Get the Crocs Tulum Sandal starting at just $35 at Zappos!

The Crocs Tulum Sandal is perfect for spring and summer! Featuring a gladiator-esque design, this shoe is simple enough to go with all your warm-weather outfits yet fashion-forward enough to stand out in the crowd. Made from soft Matlite material with a Croslite outsole, this sandal is extremely comfortable. And the slight heel gives you a little lift. Classic Crocs comfort without the classic Crocs look!

You also have six different colors to choose from. If you’re looking for a neutral shade to add to your shoe rotation, we’d recommend trying the black, tan or white. But if you want to spice things up, opt for the red, lavender or black glitter instead. So many options, so little time!

Just like most Crocs, shoppers are singing the praises of this modern sandal style! “I never thought I would be wearing Crocs but these are the most comfortable everyday sandals I’ve ever worn,” one customer gushed. “Very light and cushioned.” Another reviewer declared, “These are the best sandals I’ve ever owned!! They are extremely comfortable; I last in them all day. I get lots of compliments on them, too! My friends were shocked to find out they were Crocs and ended up ordering some for them!” And one shopper said, “These are so cute! Walked in these forever and my feet never once hurt!” Dreams really do come true.

We have to say, after finding these sandals, we may be Crocs converts! Join the Crocs club with the comfy-chic Tulum Sandal from Zappos!

*Glickman may have been referring the original style of Crocs.

