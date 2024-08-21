Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Long-sleeve sweaters are an undeniable hit during the fall. Not only are they comfortable, but they can help elevate your outfits. Sweaters are a guaranteed winner as the weather fluctuates between super hot and extremely chilly. They’re often made of butter-soft fabric and have long sleeves to keep you warm. Plus, you can throw on a sweater whenever a new occasion arises. If you’re anything like Us, you’re already shopping for fall fashion essentials, check out this newly-released sweater at Walmart!

Related: 14 Chic Walmart Fashion Finds You Should Add To Your Wardrobe Now — Under $15 In today’s fashion landscape, it can cost a pretty penny to acquire clothing that meshes well with your vibe and is of quality. But it doesn’t have to be that! What’s more, Walmart’s sale section is a great place to rummage through and get fashion finds like closet staples and eccentric pieces that will breathe […]

The Cupshe Cable Knit Crewneck is a fun take on the seasonal classic. For less than $40, the pullover top delivers chic style. It has standard stripes down the bodice and at the top of the sleeves, and that’s where things get interesting. The bottom half of the sleeves features a unique honeycomb detail that everyone will compliment you on.

Get the Cupshe Cable Knit Crewneck for just $37 at Walmart!

It comes in a stunning beige shade, in women’s sizes S-L. The neutral shade is perfect for mixing and matching. If you prefer muted fall ensembles, style this roomy top with olive-colored trousers or keep things monochromatic with a pair of khaki-colored flare-leg pants. If you prefer more lively color combos, style it with bold pieces like red leather pants. You can even style it with Bermuda shorts and knee-high boots before the weather gets too cold.

Since this top is a brand-new arrival, it hasn’t garnered any reviews just yet, but we’re confident it’ll sell out. Not only is it practical but it’s fashionable. You can wear it everywhere from after-school pick-ups to chic date nights. It’s just that versatile.

Want to get a stylish head start on your fall wardrobe? Styles like this affordable sweater are a great way to elevate your fashion collection.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Cupshe Cable Knit Crewneck for just $37 at Walmart!