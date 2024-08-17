Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In today’s fashion landscape, it can cost a pretty penny to acquire clothing that meshes well with your vibe and is of quality. But it doesn’t have to be that! What’s more, Walmart’s sale section is a great place to rummage through and get fashion finds like closet staples and eccentric pieces that will breathe life into your wardrobe at a deep discount.

From flowy midi dresses to structured trousers, Walmart’s sale section has something for every taste and aesthetic that won’t empty your wallet. We rounded up 14 chic Walmart fashion finds under $15 that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. LBD Energy: This Time and Tru halter knit dress is a simple but edgy silhouette that works with heeled sandals or ballet flats — was $14, now just $3!

2. ’70s Essence: We love this Time and Tru maxi halter dress because it has the vibes of the’70s without feeling too vintage — and we’re obsessed with the belt — was $23, now just $6!

3. She Means Business: You can wear these Fantaslook wide leg pants during office hours and long after — was $50, now just $13!

4. Barbecue Energy: If you want a pair of effortless, chic pants that you can wear to any summer occasion, these RealSize capri pants are perfect. They’re easy to pull on and off, and they have an eye-catching print — was $16, now just $11!

5. Plus Size-Friendly: This No Boundaries corset tank will look so fashion-forward with jeans and a height-defying stiletto — was $10, now just $5!

6. On The Go: These Athletic Works bike shorts work for days in the gyms or lounging around on the couch — was $11, now just $5!

7. Boho Vibes: This The Pioneer Woman off the shoulder midi dress has dramatic, fun sleeves and comes with a belt to help accentuate your waist — was $27, now just $14!

8. Vibrancy, Please: This Scoop button down has the funkiest, interesting color blocked and striped pattern that is sure to become a compliment magnet for you — was $24, now just $11!

9. Closet Staple: For those who need an efficient, simple pair of shorts, these Sofia Jeans high rise shorts are right up your alley. We’re sure you’ll love the frayed hems as much as we do — was $15, now just $9!

10. Puffed Up: Here at Us, we’re all about the halter tops. This Jessica Simpson halter tie top has intricate lacing and puffy sleeves for a stylish twist — was $19, now just $9!

11. Formal Ready: This Scoop cowl neck cami dress works for weddings or parties — was $15, now just $7!

12. Vacay Synergy: The spaghetti strap, sweetheart neckline on this Sofia Jeans tie front maxi dress screams travel and leisure — was $32, now just $14!

13. On Trend: For the girl who wants to try the slip skirt trend without spending too much money, you should snag this Free Assembly bias slip midi skirt for a steal while you can — was $24, now just $8!

14. Ruffle Your Feathers: This No Boundaries off the shoulder ruffle dress is an ethereal, dainty option that makes a great addition to your dress rotation — was $19, now just $11!