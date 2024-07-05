Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is here, and the heat calls for you to wear minimal, airy options. If you’re running errands or hanging with the kids, having an arsenal of effortless, breezy fashion pieces can help keep you cool, calm and collected all season long. Moreover, Walmart’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds, from jeans to jumpsuits and more, that will help keep your summer feeling stylish.

Related: 15 Luxurious Satin Summer Fashion Finds Under $50 Dressing luxe and stylish shouldn’t stop just because it heats up a little outside. Usually, during warm-weather months, the will to get dressed and look your best can be challenging. What’s more, finding options that won’t restrict your body and won’t overheat you just adds another layer of difficulty to the situation. So, we took […]

Whether you’re into flowy dresses or eye-catching skirts, Walmart’s sale section has something for every taste and aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight summer fashion essentials that are secretly on sale at Walmart right now — read on to see our picks!

Take up to 22% off Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This No Boundaries Mesh Maxi Skirt has an eye-catching print that will help you get all the compliments — You save 22% off!

Not your style? Check out skirt deals at Walmart!

Take up to 42% off Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love these Time and Tru Women’s Pull-On Denim Shorts if you want a simple, neutral option — You save

Not your style? Check out short deals at Walmart!

Take up to 40% off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Sofia Jeans Women’s O-Ring Halter Dress is a flirty, colorful alternative you’ll want to live in this summer — You save 40% off!

Not your style? Check out midi dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 33% off Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Terra & Sky Women’s Plus Size Drawstring Waist Tank Dress is perfect for the plus size queens — You save 33% off!

Not your style? Check out maxi dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 26% off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need an elegant vibe for an upcoming event, this Tahari ASL Tie Waist Jumpsuit can help you — You save 26% off!

Not your style? Check out jumpsuit deals at Walmart!

Take up to 44% off Swimsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: This Mohiass Ruffle Color Block One Piece Swimsuit will make sure your next vacay is stylish and bold — You save 44% off!

Not your style? Check out swimsuit deals at Walmart!

Take up to 39% off Casual Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this Time and Tru Short Sleeve Utility Shirt Dress because it has a light, flowy silhouette that works for anything — You save 39% off!

Not your style? Check out casual dress deals at Walmart!

Take up to 31% off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: These Jordache Women’s High Rise Straight Leg Jeans will evoke feelings of nostalgia with a twist of modernity

— You save 31% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? Check out jean deals at Walmart!