Summer is all about wearing the most airy clothing. Whether it’s a dress or a top, the more air you can get — the better. If you’re looking for new pieces to add to your rotation, Walmart’s sale is on fire with cute, trendy fashion deals — and you reinvigorate your wardrobe for a steal right now.

From breezy dresses to structured button-downs, Walmart’s sale section has plenty of summer fashion finds that will suit your fancy. We rounded up nine deals to shop now that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

Take up to 51% off Time & Tru

Our Absolute Favorite: This short sleeve utility shirt dress is versatile enough to wear to any summer event — You save 51% off!

Not your style? Check out Time & Tru deals at Walmart!

Take up to 25% off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this scallop trim sleeveless sweater for formal functions and it’s cool for just running errands — You save 25% off!

Not your style? Check out Free Assembly deals at Walmart!

Take up to 34% off Sofia’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Jeans are a necessity! These flare high rise jeans are perfect for the girlies who love a little vintage feel — You save 34% off!

Not your style? Check out Sofia’s Jeans deals at Walmart!

Take up to 60% off Fantaslook

Our Absolute Favorite: These wide leg pants are perfect for going to work and grabbing a drink afterwards — You save 60% off!

Not your style? Check out Fantaslook deals at Walmart!

Take up to 70% off MOSHU

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need an easy, airy shirt for summer, this tank top has you covered — You save 70% off!

Not your style? Check out Moshu deals at Walmart!

Take up to 29% off Terra & Sky

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all the button lovers! This colorful oversized button front top will become one of your new favorites — You save 29% off!

Not your style? Check out Terra & Sky deals at Walmart!

Take up to 28% off Nine.Eight

Our Absolute Favorite: If you take notes from the ’70s for your sartorial choices, this satin halter midi dress will make a great addition — You save 28% off!

Not your style? Check out Nine.Eight deals at Walmart!

Take up to 79% off Scoop

Our Absolute Favorite: For the duality queens who need versatile pieces, this tie neck button front top is closet staple material — You save 79% off!

Not your style? Check out Scoop deals at Walmart!

Take up to 44% off DOKOTOO

Our Absolute Favorite: This tankini bathing suit is flattering and will keep you feeling supported and stylish in the water — You save 44% off!

Not your style? Check out Dokotoo deals at Walmart!