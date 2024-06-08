Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer is all about wearing the most airy clothing. Whether it’s a dress or a top, the more air you can get — the better. If you’re looking for new pieces to add to your rotation, Walmart’s sale is on fire with cute, trendy fashion deals — and you reinvigorate your wardrobe for a steal right now.
From breezy dresses to structured button-downs, Walmart’s sale section has plenty of summer fashion finds that will suit your fancy. We rounded up nine deals to shop now that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!
Take up to 51% off Time & Tru
Our Absolute Favorite: This short sleeve utility shirt dress is versatile enough to wear to any summer event — You save 51% off!
Take up to 25% off Free Assembly
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love this scallop trim sleeveless sweater for formal functions and it’s cool for just running errands — You save 25% off!
Take up to 34% off Sofia’s Jeans
Our Absolute Favorite: Jeans are a necessity! These flare high rise jeans are perfect for the girlies who love a little vintage feel — You save 34% off!
Take up to 60% off Fantaslook
Our Absolute Favorite: These wide leg pants are perfect for going to work and grabbing a drink afterwards — You save 60% off!
Take up to 70% off MOSHU
Our Absolute Favorite: If you need an easy, airy shirt for summer, this tank top has you covered — You save 70% off!
Take up to 29% off Terra & Sky
Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all the button lovers! This colorful oversized button front top will become one of your new favorites — You save 29% off!
Take up to 28% off Nine.Eight
Our Absolute Favorite: If you take notes from the ’70s for your sartorial choices, this satin halter midi dress will make a great addition — You save 28% off!
Take up to 79% off Scoop
Our Absolute Favorite: For the duality queens who need versatile pieces, this tie neck button front top is closet staple material — You save 79% off!
Take up to 44% off DOKOTOO
Our Absolute Favorite: This tankini bathing suit is flattering and will keep you feeling supported and stylish in the water — You save 44% off!
