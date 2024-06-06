Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re almost half-way through the year, the reinvention bug is biting Us. It’s the perfect time to reinvigorate your sartorial lineup and introduce fresh, lightweight pieces that are chic but still breathable. What’s more, Walmart is the best place to find these pieces, and the store has major deals and savings on popular silhouettes.

From flouncy dresses to structured shorts, Walmart’s sale section has plenty of stylish, affordable pieces to spice up your summer wardrobe. Read on to see our picks!

Take up to 46% off Time & Tru

Our Absolute Favorite: This split neck dress is perfect for a chill summer event — You save 46% off!

Take up to 46% off Free Assembly

Our Absolute Favorite: Having a simple white dress is a necessity. This ruffle neck mini dress is a light and airy option that won’t make you overheat this summer — You save 46% off!

Take up to 25% off Sofia’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: This mid rise frayed hem easy shorts are a minimal, easy option you can wear with anything — You save 25% off!

Take up to 60% off Fantaslook

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things cute and simple with this white ruffle sleeve blouse! — You save 60% off!

Take up to 68% off MOSHU

Our Absolute Favorite: This V-neck T-shirt is a classic, simple option you’ll want to wear everyday — You save 68% off!

Take up to 37% off Terra & Sky

Our Absolute Favorite: Calling all the color lovers! This vibrant square neck smocked dress is sure to become a compliment magnet — You save 37% off!

Take up to 53% off Nine.Eight

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love effortless ’70s-inspired styles, you’ll love this ruffle wrap dress — You save 53% off!

Take up to 16% off Scoop

Our Absolute Favorite: Liven up your summer wardrobe with this ruffle sleeve blouse for a fun twist — You save 16% off!

Take up to 38% off DOKOTOO

Our Absolute Favorite: The floral maxi dress is so flouncy and it radiates summer energy — You save 38% off!

