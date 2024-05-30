8 Summer Dresses From Walmart That Will Elevate Your Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to clothing during summer, most want to feel as effortless and airy as possible. Whether you’re running errands or attending a formal event, dresses can help you do it all! What’s more, if you want to add some options to your rotation without breaking the bank, Walmart has you covered!

From silky tank dresses to flirty midi dresses, there is a summer dress option for you that’s breathable and stylish. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight summer dresses to shop now at Walmart that will elevate your style — read on to see our picks!

Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress with Puff Sleeves

For those who need a flouncy option to twirl in during the warmer months, this Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress with Puff Sleeves will add a pop of color to your attire — just $34!

Time and Tru Women’s Tie Shoulder Midi Dress

This Time and Tru Women’s Tie Shoulder Midi Dress is colorful and so pretty — just $20!

Scoop Women’s Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress

This Scoop Women’s Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress is a sleek, clean option that will replace your current LBD — just $34!

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Midi Double Cloth Dress

This Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Midi Double Cloth Dress is perfect for chilling on vacation or attending an informal event — was $20, now just $16!

Sofia Jeans Women’s Maxi Dress with Double Ruffle Convertible Neck

We love this Sofia Jeans Women’s Maxi Dress with Double Ruffle Convertible Neck because it’s so sexy but refined — just $26!

Scoop Women’s Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves

If you’re all about the florals, this Scoop Women’s Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves will help bring the drama — just $30!

Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress

For those who want to exude rich mom energy whenever and wherever, this Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress has you covered — was $28, now just $17!

Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress

This Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress is perfect for date night or clubbing — just $20!