8 Summer Dresses From Walmart That Will Elevate Your Style

By
summer dresses at walmart
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to clothing during summer, most want to feel as effortless and airy as possible. Whether you’re running errands or attending a formal event, dresses can help you do it all! What’s more, if you want to add some options to your rotation without breaking the bank, Walmart has you covered!

From silky tank dresses to flirty midi dresses, there is a summer dress option for you that’s breathable and stylish. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight summer dresses to shop now at Walmart that will elevate your style — read on to see our picks!

Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress with Puff Sleeves

Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress with Puff Sleeves
Walmart

For those who need a flouncy option to twirl in during the warmer months, this Free Assembly Women’s Midi Shirtdress with Puff Sleeves will add a pop of color to your attire — just $34!

See it!

Time and Tru Women’s Tie Shoulder Midi Dress

Time and Tru Women's Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
Walmart

This Time and Tru Women’s Tie Shoulder Midi Dress is colorful and so pretty — just $20!

See it!

Scoop Women’s Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress

Scoop Women's Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress
Walmart

This Scoop Women’s Sleeveless Satin Midi Tank Dress is a sleek, clean option that will replace your current LBD — just $34!

See it!

Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Midi Double Cloth Dress

Time and Tru Women's and Women's Plus Midi Double Cloth Dress
Walmart

This Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Midi Double Cloth Dress is perfect for chilling on vacation or attending an informal event — was $20, now just $16!

See it!

Sofia Jeans Women’s Maxi Dress with Double Ruffle Convertible Neck

Sofia Jeans Women's and Women's Plus Maxi Dress with Double Ruffle Convertible Neck
Walmart

We love this Sofia Jeans Women’s Maxi Dress with Double Ruffle Convertible Neck because it’s so sexy but refined — just $26!

See it!

Scoop Women’s Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves

Scoop Women’s Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves
Walmart

If you’re all about the florals, this Scoop Women’s Cutout Poplin Dress with Puff Sleeves will help bring the drama — just $30!

See it!

Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress

Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress
Walmart

For those who want to exude rich mom energy whenever and wherever, this Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress has you covered — was $28, now just $17!

See it!

 

Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress

Sofia Jeans Women's Asymmetric Gathered Dress
Walmart

This Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress is perfect for date night or clubbing — just $20!

See it!

Anrabess Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress

