Dressing luxe and stylish shouldn’t stop just because it heats up a little outside. Usually, during warm-weather months, the will to get dressed and look your best can be challenging. What’s more, finding options that won’t restrict your body and won’t overheat you just adds another layer of difficulty to the situation. So, we took it upon ourselves to find luxurious satin fashion finds for summer that won’t empty your wallet!

Whether you’re into flowy skirts or flouncy dresses, satin fabrics should be on your list for go-to summer fashion essentials. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 luxurious satin fashion finds for summer under $50 that won’t break the bank but provide plenty of style — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This tank top is an airy, easy option you’ll want to live in this summer — was $30, now just $21

2. Sporty Chic: We love these satin jogger pants because you can throw them on with heels or sandals for a cute summer outfit — just $37!

3. Hot Mama: This one shoulder maxi dress will help you look sophisticated and elevates for a formal event — just $48!

4. She Means Business: This button-down shirt will work during after hours — if you pair it with trousers or an after hours occasions — if you opt for a skirt — just $30!

5. Volume, Please: If you like billowing, flouncy frocks for summer, this belted midi dress is right up your alley — just $47!

6. On Trend: This maxi skirt will help you nail the soft girl aesthetic and it comes in neutral colors — was $31, now just $26!

7. Casual Cute: These satin pants have a casual feel and they have a high waist silhouette for a seamless finish — just $30!

8. Office Realness: This blouse has a mock neckline for added coverage and refinement — was $28, now just $21!

9. Vacation Ready: If you want to lean into nostalgic vibes while vacationing, this kaftan will help you relax in style — was $30, now just $27!

10. Sweet and Flirty: This mini skirt is a cute, simple option that will help you feel flirty — just $24!

11. Y2K Energy: For those who want a dramatic top, this cowl neck tank will help you make a statement — just $49!

12. Campfire Vibes: This camp shirt has a slight ’50s-inspiration that looks great while lounging at home or hanging out with the girls — just $46!

13. Closet Staple: This camisole so clean and sleek — was $98, now just $49!

14. Modern Lady: This midi tank dress will love so chic with ankle booties or sandals — just $34!

15. Bubbled Up: We love this bubble hem top because it’s elegant and minimal — just $24!