Spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to wear all your favorite loose, relaxed fashion finds. Whether you prefer breezy tops or flowy skirts, now is the time to acquire all your spring essentials. Satin is a luxurious, soft fabric that’s flexible and sturdy — and it’ll perfectly catch that spring breeze. But for some, buying these garments can be a turn-off because of the price tag. If that’s your case, we’re here to help you find satin fashion finds that won’t break the bank!

From swanky dresses to structured trousers, there is a satin fashion find you’ll practically want to live in this spring. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 luxurious satin fashion finds for spring under $75 that will make your spring and summer more stylish — read on to see our picks!

1. Carry It All: These satin cargo pants are perfect for a casual spring or summer afternoon due to their relaxed, baggy nature — was $80, now just $56!

2. Flirty Girl: This satin midi skirt is flirty but refined enough to wear to any spring event — just $49!

3. Date Night Ready: If you’re looking for your next date night outfit, this satin sheath dress could do the trick — just $59!

4. Sporty Chic: These wide leg satin pants have a sporty feel to them that complements sneakers and T-shirts nicely — was $69, now just $28!

5. Edgy Queen: If you like a little leg slit action with your outfits, this lace panel satin skirt is right up your alley — just $70!

6. Regal Vibes: This puff sleeve hammered satin dress will help you look chic and gracefully during a formal occasion — was $98, now just $59!

7. Casual Elegance: Throw on this cami top with jeans or trousers and a sleek heel for a streamlined look — was $168, now just $49!

8. Abstract Beauty: This abstract top is super chic and plays into current fashion trends — was $89, now just $50!

9. She Means Business: For those who need work-appropriate pieces, this silk bow blouse looks excellent with a skirt — just $33!

10. Everyday Essential: These satin joggers are comfy and breezy — just $36!

11. Drama Only: Doesn’t this satin ruched dress feel fresh and full of dramatics? It’s the perfect dress to wear to any upcoming warm weather extravaganza — just $53!

12. Cold Shoulder Moment: This off the shoulder blouse has a sophisticated design that’s highly flexible and cute — was $39, now just $24!

13. Closet Staple: For those who want a classic-style shirt that they can pair with everything already in their closet, this satin button down shirt is the answer — was $30, now just $23!

14. Birds Of A Feather: Call all feather lovers! This feather cuff satin top has the perfect mount of embellishment to become one of your new favorite rich mom-inspired pieces — $69, now just $35!

15. ’70s-Inspired: This satin blazer minidress has a ’70s feel to it that you could rock with platforms or sandals — was $119, now just $47!

16. Versatile Doll: If you like the easiness of a midi dress, you’ll love this satin midi tank dress — just $34!

17. Outdoors Lounging: This satin nightshirt works well by itself or with leggings and jeans — just $10!