Sometimes, the days are so ridiculously hot that it doesn’t really matter what you wear, it feels like you’re being suffocated. If you’re looking for something that can at least partially relieve that feeling for you, this lightweight V-neck mid-length dress is one good option to help you feel less like you need to duck out and get some air.

The Cupshe V-Neck Lace Slip Dress is just $48 at Walmart, and it may be one of the more ornate lace dresses we’ve seen at the retailer. It has plenty of tassels around the V-neck collar, the bottom of the dress, with triangular patterns all throughout the sheer frock. You’re definitely going to want to wear underwear or at the very least dark underwear beneath it if you want to make it obvious you’re not wearing nothing underneath – but its sheer design helps give the illusion that you’re not.

This is the type of dress that works perfectly when you feel like taking a walk in the middle of a summer night, heading out to the beach for the day, or even chilling outside on your patio. It has adjustable straps and smocking, with fit that can flatter just about any body type. And best of all, all you have to do is slip it on and go. It’s as simple as ever, and it goes with just about any shoe you have in your wardrobe, though a pair of sandals or heels might work best.

There are tons of beautiful dresses out there, but if you want one that’ll really show off not only your curves but how awesome you look with your skirt swishing along behind you, this is the one you want. Don’t miss out on grabbing it!

