This Beachy Crochet Dress Is the Perfect Slinky Date Night Look

Now that the weather is warming up with spring here (at long last!) you can start adjusting your date night attire to something a little more flattering. We can ditch the long leggings and thick coats for now, at least most of us, and opt for something that might not be out of place at the beach – especially if you’re heading out to get into some spring break shenanigan this year!

You need to make a beeline right now to Walmart to get your own Madden NYC Sleeveless Crochet Dress. It’s only $20, if you can believe that, and an absolutely gorgeous take on your typical sundress. That’s because it’s a crochet dress and it’s super form-fitting and slinky. It’s giving mermaid tied to the front of a ship, covered in ropes, looking absolutely seaworthy.

The dress clings to your figure with a bodycon fit, and it hits at mid-calf. Plus, it’s thin, breathable, and soft with adjustable straps for those more endowed in the chest region. Its scalloped neckline adds some fun detail as well. You won’t want to take it off once you slip it over your head.

Accessorize this adorable little dress with some beachy sandals and wear your hair in loose, flowing waves to make a lasting impression and you’ll know you’ve got everyone right where you want them. This impossibly sexy little tan dress is going to be your new go-to the next time you’re out on a date, we promise.

Be sure to get your own $20 date night dress and see what it can do for your wardrobe. At that price, there’s really no reason not to.