Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: There’s nothing worse than being bloated on a beach day. Not only is it confidence-crushing, but it can take away from the entire experience of being with family and friends on a sunny day. We all know the struggle of trying to have fun while feeling like a subpar version of yourself. It’s brutal!

Related: 21 Beige Rich Mom Bags That Instantly Elevate Any Look — Starting at $17 Whether you’re actually a rich mom or you just love the style, you have to admit that there’s something iconic about the way rich moms dress. It’s part coastal, part Hamptons and a smidge European, creating a perfect storm of luxe styles! Colors like beige, sand, cream, white and light gray are popular in the […]

One of the main causes of bloating is dehydration. If you don’t drink enough water, the body holds on to the water it does have for dear life, giving you that poofy feeling that totally kills your vibe. If you want to look and feel like a million bucks on the beach, good news — we found some hydration powders that will have you strutting your stuff in full stride!

These drinks and powders are under 30 calories, contain zero added sugar and mix well into any beverage of your choice. You’ll think you’re drinking soda (or pop, if you’re like some of Us Midwesterners!).

Read on for our absolute favorites. See you at the beach!

Native Path Native Hydrate Drink Mix

With only five calories, this electrolyte and amino acid drink mix contains 14 vitamins and minerals, nine essential amino acids and 2,000 milligrams of BCAAs. It’s the ideal mix to keep in your beach or gym bag!

Get the Native Path Native Hydrate Drink Mix for $32 on Amazon!

Gloci Skin and Gut Supplement

Not only is this powder hydrating, but it contains clinically studied probiotics for optimal skin and gut health! Described as a “beauty routine you can drink”, this supplement really does work to give you smooth, radiant skin and a bloat-free glow.

Get the Gloci Skin and Gut Supplement for $99 on Amazon!

Nature’s Sunshine Chlorophyll Sticks

Chlorophyll is the superstar ingredient that makes this lime-flavored supplement so powerful. It detoxifies the body in more ways than one, providing antioxidants while deodorizing from the inside out. Simply mix with water!

Get the Nature’s Sunshine Chlorophyll Sticks for $31 (originally $34) on Amazon!

VitaCup Super H2o Bloating Relief Packets

There’s nothing quite like a lemonade-flavored drink. This hydrating drink mix contains enzymes, prebiotics, probiotics and vitamins to energize your digestive system and balance gut health. Each pack comes with 16 packets, so you’ll be set for all of your beach days!

Get the VitaCup Super H2o Bloating Relief Packets for $20 (originally $22) on Amazon!

Clean Simple Eats Greens Mix

We can’t believe how tasty this greens and superfoods blend is. Each packet is loaded with veggies, grasses, seaweed and fruits — including ones you wouldn’t normally consume on a day-to-day basis — that taste like a smoothie.

Get the Clean Simple Eats Greens Mix for $20 on Amazon!

Bodyarmor Zero Sugar Sports Drink

Have a long beach day ahead? This zero-sugar beverage is already mixed and ready to drink whenever you need a boost of electrolytes, antioxidants and b-vitamins. It comes in orange, lemon lime, fruit punch and cherry lime flavors . . . there’s no losing with any of them!

Get the Bodyarmor Zero Sugar Sports Drink for $12 on Amazon!

Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder

Designed to tackle bloating, improve digestion and boost energy, this mix will keep you going all season long. Mix it into oatmeal, water, juice or any beverage of choice for a healthy and hydrating cocktail!

Get the Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder for $36 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Ancient Nutrition Organic Super Greens

If you know about bloating, you know about apple cider vinegar. This detoxifying supplement is made using only certified organic fruits, veggies and herbs without any dairy, nuts, soy or artificial ingredients. It also contains billions of probiotics and 10 digestive enzymes!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Ancient Nutrition Organic Super Greens for $36 (originally $45) on Amazon!