Fall is on the horizon, and we’re already looking forward to styling cozy looks for cooler weather. Part of prepping for the new season is also making sure you have a lineup of the best accessories. This year, suede dominates fall bag trends and has already created a buzz on social media, since Amazon shoppers found an alternative for The Row’s coveted Margaux 15, which can run up to and over $5,000. Luckily, this stunning suede bag is $24!

Get the Deermisu Suede Tote Bag for $24 (originally $33) at Amazon!

The Deermisu Suede Tote Bag is made with a faux suede material that gives the bag a luxurious appearance. It includes a spacious, lined interior, two durable handles, a compartment to hold your items and gold hardware to detail the tote’s exterior. The bag is available in two sizes: small and large. The small bag includes a shoulder strap that attaches to the side hardware, while the large bag is for top carry only.

The suede bag is the number one bestseller in Women’s Satchel Handbags on Amazon, thanks to its affordable, stylish and spacious features.

One five-star reviewer called it a “great bag.” They also added: “I can’t believe the high quality of this bag for the price. I highly recommend and I am very fussy about quality!”

“If you are like me I was looking at lots of reviews for purses that were similar to the Row Margaux bag to determine what was worth my time and money,” another shopper explained. “I purchased the larger version, which is similar to the Margaux 15. I really like it, it fits so much including my work laptop. This version does not come with an additional strap; if you are crafty, you can add your own shoulder or crossbody strap. The length of the attached purse handles is ok if you are thinner and it’s spring and summer, but it would not be comfortable over a coat or wider shoulders. Because of that, if you don’t add anything, you are most likely going to carry this by the handles and or the crook of your arm. This was worth my money because I will use it, and I love its size.”

The tote looks more expensive than it is, so we know this won’t be in stock long — so hurry and add this new It fall bag to your cart before it’s too late!

