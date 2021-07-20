These Shaping Jeans Hug Every Curve to Boost Your Confidence

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Finding a great pair of jeans that will make you feel incredible and flatter your figure is like winning the lottery — incredibly rare. But once you do come across them, you can breathe a sigh of fashion relief. You don’t want these jeans to be particularly trendy, because you want them to look fabulous for years to come!

Democracy is a denim brand known for making jeans that will fit you like a glove, and we’re crushing on their bootcut style! This specific silhouette is making a major comeback, and that’s exactly why we think this pair could become a staple in your wardrobe.

Democracy Petite “Ab” Solution Itty Biity Boot Leg Jeans

Get the Democracy Petite “Ab” Solution Itty Biity Boot Leg Jeans with free shipping for prices starting at $68, available from Zappos!

These jeans have an absolutely classic look, but they’re not your typical pair of pants. They offer a mid-rise length and a fitted feel in the thigh area, plus a slight flare at the hem. What we love most about them just may be the hidden mesh panels and elastic waistband. You can streamline your figure to show off only your best assets!

Jeans like these can be teamed with any item under the sun and styled in so many ways. You can dress them down with a graphic tee on a casual day, or jazz them up with a bodysuit and blazer if you’re going out with the girls. You can even wear them to the office if the dress code is denim-friendly.

At the moment, this particular pair of jeans is available in two different washes — a dark blue and a lighter blue. Both of the colors have faded detailing which provides a worn-in, vintage-inspired look. If you need a pair of jeans that will fit you to perfection, are versatile and seriously high-quality, you may have met your match! In fact, they could become your go-to pair for lazy days when you don’t know what to wear. Check them out if you’re in the market for a great pair of jeans that will go the distance all year long!

