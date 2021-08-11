Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Jeggings have been around for quite some time, but we still consider them one of the best denim innovations in recent memory. Sure, we adore all of our jeans, but jeggings are next-level comfortable. The amount of stretch they provide goes so far beyond standard cotton denim!

As jeggings are typically skintight, they don’t all have the ability to look flattering. One of our favorite jegging discoveries comes courtesy of Democracy, and they just may be one of the comfiest pairs on the market right now!

Get the Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging with free shipping for just $68, available from Zappos!

The design of these jeggings is classic — there’s your typical five-pocket look with a zip-fly closure, plus a mid-rise fit. They’re cut in a skinny jean style and extend all the way down to the ankle. Basically, these pants are clean and simple — and we’re all about it. They don’t have any type of funky embellishments on the back pockets or legs, so they’re as versatile as it gets.

The unique features on these jeggings are the hidden mesh panels and the built-in elastic waistband that’s designed to smooth you out and make your curves look amazing! This is a signature trademark of the Democracy brand, and we’ve seen countless rave reviews of how figure-flattering their products can be. Your curves will reportedly look immaculate — and what’s better than that?

Get the Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging with free shipping for just $68, available from Zappos!

You can score this specific pair of jeggings in two sleek shades. There’s a light blue and a darker indigo blue wash available, and both options are incredible. The darker pair might be more suitable for the office, while the lighter option nails that casual weekend vibe. You can easily dress up either pair for fancier occasions with the right top and shoes. Whichever pair you decide to go for is bound to be a great buy, but if you’re feeling particularly spendy, score ’em both!

All of these excellent elements have come together to create a seriously amazing denim pant. The stretch, simple design and added shaping details make these jeans a cut about the rest. If you can’t already tell, we’re infatuated with these affordable jeggings. It’s time to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

See it: Get the Democracy “Ab” Solution Jegging with free shipping for just $68, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Democracy and shop all of the women’s shoes, clothing and more available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!