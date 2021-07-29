Zappos Has All of the Back-to-School Essentials — Shop Our Top Picks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The end of summer means that back-to-school season is on the horizon, and no one wants to be scrambling at the last minute! We’re getting ready ahead of time by picking up all of the must-haves right now, and Zappos has everything. Seriously — from new shoes to a great backpack for the year ahead, it’s a one-stop-shop for the fall season!

Ready to stock up on the essentials? Check out our top picks from Zappos below!

These Sporty Sneakers

If you have a kid who’s into sports or needs a more supportive shoe, these sneakers are an excellent option! Bonus points for the velcro strap that makes them easy to take on and off.

Get the New Balance Kids 680v6 Bungee (Little Kid/Big Kid) with free shipping for $45, available from Zappos!

These Cool-Kid Shoes

Converse are stylish shoes for all ages, and this classic black pair can be teamed with any outfit!

Get the Converse Kids Chuck Taylor® All Star® Core Hi (Little Kid) with free shipping for $40, available from Zappos!

This Casual and Comfy Dress

Getting dressed in the morning for school is simple when all you have to do is throw on this dress. Just add some shoes and you’re ready to go!

Get the O’Neill Kids Lillie Dress (Little Kids/Big Kids) with free shipping for $30, available from Zappos!

This Simple Graphic Tee

T-shirts are a key part of the uniform for kids, and we love this one from Vans!

Get the Vans Kids Tray Stripe Tee (Big Kids) with free shipping for $20, available from Zappos!

These Pull-On Jeggings

Fact: Kids have a lot of energy. They’re always moving, and we can’t have anything holding them back! These pull-on jeggings are the ideal bottoms to throw on so your kids can look stylish and feel comfortable all day long.

Get the Levi’s® Kids Corduroy Pull-On Jeggings (Little Kids) with free shipping for $23, available from Zappos!

This Lightweight Backpack

This Fjällräven backpack is a staple! It comes in so many colors that will complement any child’s personality.

Get the Fjällräven Kånken backpack with free shipping for $80, available from Zappos!

This Cooling Lunch Bag

Lunches can stay cool thanks to this insulated bag. It comes with a long shoulder strap that makes it ultra-easy to carry around!

Get the Kipling Ellison Insulated Lunch Bag with free shipping for $64, available from Zappos!

Lats But Not Least, We Can’t Forget Mom!

If you’re a mom, your life is surely as busy as can be — which is why we picked out these stylish shoes that you throw on in a snap to keep you on schedule! They’re just as easy to slip into as a pair of slippers, but they’re far more fashion-forward.

Get the Steve Madden Kandi Slip-On Mule with free shipping for $60, available from Zappos!

Looking for more? Shop all of the back to school essentials available from Zappos!

