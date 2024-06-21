Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s skincare summer! With the summer solstice under our belts and National Hydration Day just around the corner (June 23), we’re starting our “official” summer with skincare at the forefront. If you’re like Us and want to make sure your skin is healthy, hydrated and glowy all summer long, get ready to rejoice . . . we have some great news!

Derma E is hosting its biggest summer sale, offering 30% off all of your favorites and a free full-size gift on orders over $35. From now until June 24, you can stock up on everything you would buy anyway at a steal of a price!

There are a ton of bestselling Derma E products to choose from, but if you want to know what we’re adding to cart, read on! Here are some customer favorites that we can’t do summer without. Cheers!

Advanced Peptides and Flora Collagen Moisturizer

Who wouldn’t want plumper, more elastic-looking skin? This moisturizer visibly softens and smooths the appearance of wrinkles, leaving skin ultra-hydrated, supple and rejuvenated. Yes, it’s as powerful as it sounds!

Scar Gel

Using this clinically-proven cream may reduce the appearance of scars. It contains ingredients like panthenol and allantoin to encourage healing and hydrate!

Microdermabrasion Scrub

Out with the old, in with the new! Decongest your pores and reveal soft, radiant skin with this award-winning exfoliant scrub. Dead sea salt, vitamin E, sweet almond oil and grapeseed oil are just a few of the superstar ingredients.

Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C is just as important for your skin as it is for the rest of your body! This concentrated serum contains stabilized vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and peptides to support collagen production, reduce the appearance of dark spots and moisturize.

Eczema Relief Cream

Summer sun can be especially harmful for skin that’s already irritated and dry. This relief cream will keep your skin hydrated and itch-free all summer long using healing natural ingredients that restore the skin barrier and soothe.

