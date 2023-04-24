Reviewers Say This Exfoliating Powder Is the Best for Sensitive Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t made regular exfoliation a part of your skincare regimen, it’s time to get with the program! Using an exfoliant a few times per week can help you maintain a brighter, cleaner and smoother complexion. That said, we understand why some shoppers may be a bit weary of using exfoliants — especially anyone who deals with sensitive skin.

If you find that harsher treatments tend to irritate your complexion, this powdered version from Dermalogica could be right for you! Tons of reviewers say it’s incredibly gentle and effective in terms of banishing unwanted buildup, leaving your skin feeling fresh and smooth. Dreams do come true!

Get the Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Face Scrub Powder for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

This powdered treatment is more of a skin polish than your typical exfoliant. Instead of using a rougher agent to assist with the exfoliating process, it gets rid of dead skin cells using a combo of papaya enzymes. All you have to do is mix it with a bit of water to create a paste, apply it to the skin and then rinse off accordingly. But that’s not all this miracle product does! The formula also includes coconut milk and oat bran extract to calm the skin as the exfoliating occurs, plus hyaluronic acid to protect your skin’s moisture barrier. These added components are what make this essential as gentle as it is!

All that being said, the fact that this Dermalogica find is gentle doesn’t mean it’s not as powerful as other treatments. In fact, 90% of consumers in a clinical study said their skin appeared far smoother after just one use! One reviewer says their “face is happy” with the help of this item, and another reports they experience “no redness or irritation” with regular applications. If you’ve worried about an exfoliating agent doing more harm to your skin than good, this is a product you may have to try!

