Marilyn Monroe was definitely right when she said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But there is something about diamonds that doesn’t make them a girl’s best friend: the price tag. We want to treat ourselves and buy ourselves a nice jewelry item that may include a diamond or two every now and again, but sadly we can’t always afford to.

Well, as you know, the Shop With Us team is here to help you out with all of your shopping needs. In order to solve this dilemma, we searched the internet for a piece of diamond jewelry that you can gift yourself without breaking the bank. And lo and behold, we came across these stunning diamond studs that are miraculously marked down!

See it: Grab these Natalia Drake Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings for up to 51% off at Amazon for six hours only! Sale begins on November 27, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET. Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

Aside from engagement rings, of course, what’s more classic than a pair of simple diamond stud earrings? We strongly think that every jewelry-wearer needs to own at least one pair of nice genuine diamond studs for everyday use. Sometimes the price tag on these earrings can be a little steep, even though they’re arguably the simplest piece of diamond jewelry that exists.

These studs come in a classic brilliant cut. Although this pair is fairly small, dainty jewelry is all the rage right now, so they are perfectly on trend. These earrings are great to wear alone, or if you have multiple piercings to add as a cute extra accent to your ear jewelry look. You can choose different golds or silvers for the posts too. It all just comes down to your personal preference, but you can’t go wrong here. They’re all just adorable, plain and simple. It’s also worth mentioning that these earrings are also available in different carat sizes!

These diamond earrings are a great and affordable way to treat yourself, but they also make for an amazing gift for the holidays or another special occasion. Be it a birthday, a graduation, a bridal shower or bachelorette party, or any life milestone for that matter, this is the perfect present for when you want to make an impression and give something fancy without maxing out your credit card. Whatever you choose to buy these earrings for, they’re sure to make anyone who receives them feel special.

