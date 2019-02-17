If there is one stylish staple that every fashionista should have on standby, it’s a chic pair of knee-high boots. A great way to tackle the chilly temps in style, this offering always makes a trendy statement. With the autumn officially in full swing, now is the time to get our boot collection in proper formation.

The Shop With Us team loves scoping out the racks for comfy, chic finds and these distressed boots are our latest obsession.

See It: Grab the Børn Felicia Knee-High Boot for 33 percent off the original price of $240, now $160. Also available at Zappos for $159.

The Børn Felicia Knee-High Boot combines classic styling and western flair. Featuring the brand’s signature Opanka hand-sewn construction, this fine grain leather and mottled suede design is flexible and resilient. Its 2” block heel offers a subtle lift, while its latex-cushioned footbed helps to support our arch. We also love that the shoe’s rawhide lacing provides an adjustable element.

The boot is available in a sleek black distressed leather. For those who love a more rustic feel, then the rust distressed leather is just the ticket.

Normally retailing for $240, this fabulous pick has hit the sale rack with a 33 percent markdown, leaving Us with a $160 price tag. Fashion-forward picks for less? You can bet that we are adding each shade to our closet.

Shoppers who purchased this style are in awe of its soft leather, while others adore its super comfortable construction. Reviewers also love the extra leg room, while many appreciate its feminine shape. One shopper even noted that this design is “one of the most comfortable boots that they own.”

We plan on wearing these distressed boots with leggings, an oversized sweater and a midicoat for a fall-approved look. For work, we can switch it up with skinny jeans, a long-sleeve tee and blazer for a casual Friday outfit. When it comes to a night on the town, we’ll teams the boots with a moto leather jacket, bodysuit, jeggings and a clutch.

