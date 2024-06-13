Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a curvy girl, I have to work extra hard to find pieces that flatter my body best, and for some reason jumpsuits don’t usually make the cut. I don’t think most fashion brands keep curvy girls in mind as they make them, which has me ending up looking frumpy at best. Well, I officially found one style that actually did keep curvy girls like me in mind in the creation process — and has now restored my love for jumpsuits entirely.

The one that flatters me and most other body types is this Wide-Leg Jumpsuit from Dokotoo. What makes this one a cut above the rest is its wide and flowy leg design and smocked bodice that simultaneously snatch the waist and slim out the legs, which is truly all I could really ask for in any style. It’s made of 100% viscose, which is perfect for summer because it’s both soft and breathable. Bonus: it has pockets too and is on sale right now for just $30!

Get the Dokotoo Casual Loose Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit (originally $34) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

I discovered this piece while I was searching the Amazon Fashion bestseller page to see what everyone is buying for style this summer and this jumpsuit came up as a top seller. Not only is it high on the list of all fashion on Amazon, it’s also currently ranked as number one in the women’s jumpsuit department. What this says to me is that shoppers (along with myself) are bringing back jumpsuits and easy outfits for summer!

Unsurprisingly, seeing that this jumpsuit is chart-climbing the bestseller lists, it’s been bought over 1,000 times by shoppers in the last month. It’s also steadily gaining a shopper fan base, with over 250 five-star ratings and several reviews applauding the jumpsuit that follow. One of those five-star reviewers said that it’s “comfortable and light enough to wear even in 100 degree weather.”

“It is flowy and has room in the mid area,” they said. “I’m not pregnant, but I could see it being bump friendly. [The] best surprise was it had pockets! The pockets are functional enough to actually hold my phone too without pulling the whole jumpsuit down. I added a belt to break up the pattern a bit, but it’s great without too.”

This is great for casual weekdays or evenings spent at the beach or on a patio grabbing drinks with friends. I’m not always a boho style person, but in the summer it just feels right. I’ll make my legs look even taller in this jumpsuit by pairing it with some woven wedges, but I will also wear it with tennis shoes on days I’m doing a lot of walking like at the farmer’s market.

Thanks to pieces like this jumpsuit, I don’t have to work as hard to flatter my body. I simply put it on and I’m instantly snatched! In fact, I’ll probably be wearing it more than my favorite dresses all summer and fall long. Want to try it for yourself? Get it now while it’s still on sale for $30.

See it: Get Dokotoo Casual Loose Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit (originally $34) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Dokotoo here and more jumpsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!