These Ultra-Chic Dolce Vita Booties Are on Sale for Up to 30% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What’s a better example of fall footwear than a fabulous pair of boots? Whether they’re a solid hue or a particularly bold shade, an ankle boot is our go-to shoe when the weather starts to get cold. If your feet need an upgrade and you don’t know where to start, keep reading.

As always, the retail experts at Shop With Us are here to steer you in the right direction. First up: We just spotted this absolutely exquisite of boots pair from Dolce Vita that just so happen to be on sale right now at Zappos!

Get the Dolce Vita Sonni booties (originally starting at $140) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $98, available from Zappos!

Boots like these rarely go on sale, so we’re considering this an incredibly lucky find — especially during the peak of the fall season. These booties have a low profile that hits right in the center of the ankle, which makes for a chic silhouette and allows you to pair them with a variety of pants — namely skinny jeans!

The design of the boot has city-chic vibes, and remind Us of pricier pairs from high-fashion labels like Saint Laurent. They have a sharp, pointed toe and a block heel that’s just under 2 inches tall. The shape of the heel is angled to follow the slant of the sole, which caps off the sleek look of the shoe!

Get the Dolce Vita Sonni booties (originally starting at $140) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $98, available from Zappos!

At the moment, you can score these shoes in a variety of styles. There’s a smooth black pair made of leather, a white leather option with a funky western feel, a leopard pair made from calf hair or a snakeskin-print leather pair. They are all ideal for the season, and some shoppers even say they own more than one pair because of how incredibly comfortable they are.

The reviews are beyond impressive. One proud owner even claims to have gone dancing in these boots immediately after receiving their order, and felt no pain! Another review notes they walked “16K steps on the first wear” to a college football game and had similar results. Boots as comfy as this pair from Dolce Vita seem too good to be true, but they’re here — and they’re on sale. Shop now while your size is still in stock!

See it: Get the Dolce Vita Sonni booties (originally starting at $140) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $98, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Dolce Vita and shop all of the women’s boots and booties available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!