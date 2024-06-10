Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, chances are that you are all about Drew Barrymore. Whether you grew on her during the ‘80s and ‘90s watching her star in films like E.T. or Scream, Barrymore has long proved that she’s a multi-hyphenate with a bold and comforting personality. In 2021, Barrymore released her partnership home collection with Walmart that featured a host of furniture, appliances and fixtures that will help your home get a little touch of Drew.

In a recent feature in her magazine, Drew, Barrymore proclaimed some of her favorite products she’s loving right now! We love these products (and her) so much that we decided to round up 15 Barrymore-approved products to shop now!

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or need to spice up the decor in your home, Barrymore’s Beautiful collection has something for everyone — you’ll love her other favorite products too. Read on to see the picks!

Beautiful 8-Piece Table Linen Set by Drew Barrymore

Barrymore said this Beautiful 8-Piece Table Linen Set will “make your table feel as beautiful as you wish without having to spend a lot of money.” We love it because it’s so pretty and colorful — just $20!

Beautiful Scallop Glass Goblets Set of 4 Cornflower Blue by Drew Barrymore

Aren’t these Beautiful Scallop Glass Goblet so beautiful? They will up the ante of any lavish dinner party — just $20!

FREECITY SUNFADES pocket sweatpants

If you need a pair of slouchy sweats to lounge around the house in, these FREECITY SUNFADES pocket sweatpants will help you do it all — just $268!

Oura Ring

“I love the awareness that wearing my Oura Ring brings to my day-to-day life.” This Oura Ring will encourage you to take care of yourself and slow down — just $300!

Flower Beauty Crush Lip Serum

Flower Beauty is the brainchild of Barrymore, and this Crush Lip Serum is a new formula for the brand. You can layer it or use it by itself — just $11!

Crocs Unisex Adult McDonald’s X Cozzzy Sandal Slide

Barrymore said that these Crocs Unisex Adult McDonald’s X Cozzzy Sandal Slide put a smile on her face and it’s sure to do the same for you — just $70!

Us Weekly Picks!

Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart with 2 lower shelves by Drew Barrymore

This Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart will become a compliment magnet in your home — was $368, now just $298!

Beautiful Portable to-Go Blender 2.0

For the health folks, this Beautiful Portable to-Go Blender 2.0 will help make your morning smoothie process easier — just $30!

Beautiful Fluted TV Stand for TV’s up to 70” by Drew Barrymore

This Beautiful Fluted TV Stand is functional and so sleek — was $198, now just $178!

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table with Solid Wood Frame by Drew Barrymore

This Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table with Solid Wood Frame is so versatile and sturdy— was $298, now just $248!

Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven

For the lovebirds, this Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven is cute and nifty — just $40!

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

ThisBeautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set has everything you need to become your new essential set — was $149, now just $119!

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker

If you need a new slow cooker, this Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker has you covered — was $69, now just $50!

Beautiful Infrared Air Fry Toaster Oven

For those who like the novelty of vintage appliance, this updated Beautiful Infrared Air Fry Toaster Oven is right up your alley — just $99!

Beautiful Scallop Stoneware Dinnerware 12 Piece Set Black by Drew Barrymore

This Beautiful Scallop Stoneware Dinnerware 12 Piece Set is so regal and elegant — was $75, now just $50!

Beautiful Scallop Set of 4 Stoneware Pasta Bowl Black by Drew Barrymore

These Beautiful Scallop Set of 4 Stoneware Pasta Bowls are modern and useful — just $20!

For more great finds, check out Drew magazine, available on newsstands everywhere and at MagazineShop.us!