It make come as a surprise, but fall is an ideal time to travel. You can head to New England to enjoy lakes and fall foliage or opt for cozy stays in cities like Savannah or Charleston. No matter where your plans take you this fall, you must be stocked with travel essentials that help your trip go off without a hitch.

Traveling brings forth so much stress. Are your bags overweight? How will you pack everything you need? Are your chargers compatible with the country you’re traveling to? With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of travel essentials that are on sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which is set to take place on October 8 through October 9. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, you can’t go wrong with a matching set. This five-piece luggage set features everything you need when you’re on the go, including three expandable suitcases, a Weekender duffle bag and a toiletry bag!

2. Beauty Staple: Traveling with makeup and skincare products can be quite scary. This three-piece makeup bag set keeps your things safe and it comes in a chic pattern that looks super luxe!

3. Organization Hack: Packing cubes come in so handy during travel days. This eight-piece set includes everything you’ll need to keep your clothes, skincare items, makeup brushes and laundry nice and organized!

4. Tech-Approved: If you’re anything like Us, you probably travel with your laptop in tow with you whenever you’re on the go. This laptop backpack features a USB charging port and it’s waterproof so you won’t have to worry if you spill something on it!

5. Comfort First: Whether you’re jet-setting on a plane or you’re a passenger princess on a long-distance drive, this neck pillow will ensure that you’re comfy along your journey!

6. Carry-On, Cutie: This TSA-approved backpack comes in the cutest pink shade!

7. Connection Staple: Nothing’s worse than when your headphones aren’t compatible with the entertainment systems when traveling on an airplane. This Bluetooth adapter allows you to connect with no problem!

8. Crossbody Catch: Crossbody bags are all the rage. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Courteney Cox have been sporting them lately. This compact bag is ideal for stashing your boarding pass and passport!

9. International Essential: If you’re traveling to Europe, you need to pack these plug adapters to ensure your devices are charged and ready to go!

10. Fresh ‘N Clean: This two-piece laundry bag duo separates your clean and dirty laundry!

11. Makeup Must-Have: Lighting can be tricky when you’re traveling and that presents a problem for makeup enthusiasts. Fortunately, this makeup brush case comes with a mirror with LED lights so you can beat your face in perfect lighting!

12. Weigh In: Are you a chronic overpacker? This portable digital scale is essential to ensuring your bags weigh just enough!

13. Mane Thing: Keep your hair in tip-top shape, courtesy of this cordless hair straightener brush!

14. Cord Crazy: Traveling with chargers for all of your devices can be a hassle. This cable-organizing pouch keeps your electronic chargers safely stored so you can keep track of them when you’re on the go!

15. Heavyweight Compression: These compression bags make packing so much easier. Best of all? You don’t have to use a vacuum to seal it. All you have to do is use your hands to roll the air out!

16. Connection Station: Simplify the charging process with this magnetic wireless charger!

17. Medical Staple: Whether you’re taking medication or want to bring your vitamins and supplements along, this pill organizer is a helpful option!