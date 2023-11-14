Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a bargain hunter, Black Friday has always been one of my favorite holidays. But waking up at the crack of dawn to shop sales never appealed to me — I prefer sleeping in the day after Thanksgiving. Luckily, Black Friday came early this year at Amazon! You can score discounts and deductions all across the site, from beauty essentials to electronic devices.

Get your holiday shopping out of the way with gifts that will dazzle and delight everyone on your list. Below are my top 15 deals divided by department — fashion, beauty and home. Save up to 75% off these priceless presents!

Fashion

Related: 21 Best Beauty and Fashion Gifts for the Holidays Want to sparkle and shine this holiday season? We’ve got the best beauty and fashion gifts for all of the ladies on your list. From jewelry that glistens to skincare that gives you a glow, these premium products will brighten your spirit and your complexion. Elevate your beauty and fashion game with these editor-approved essentials. […]

Beauty

Related: You Got It for Your Mama! 21 Best Holiday Gifts for Mothers We love all maternal figures — moms, aunts, grandmas, pet moms, Taylor Swift (Mother). What better way to show your mom how much you care than picking out a thoughtful present for the holidays? Make your mom’s days merry and bright with our editor-approved gift guide! There’s something for every lady on this list — […]

Home

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us