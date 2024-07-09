Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every time I watch a celebrity house tour, I’m not amazed by the ornate fixtures, high ceilings or infinity pools. I mean, sure, those things are cool (and an absolute dream), but I’m always most captivated by their beautifully organized closets. The details — like the drawers, display cabinets and multilayered racks — are things I could only dream of affording one day. That is, until I discovered EasyClosets.

You don’t have to be a millionaire (or famous) to get a custom closet. EasyClosets takes the guesswork out of curating a space for all of your clothing and accessories with its easy-to-use design tool. So, what exactly is it? Consider this service like a personalized Ikea — you input the dimensions of your closet, the elements you’d like, the style/finishes you’re after, and then EasyClosets sends you everything you’ll need to put it together yourself. It doesn’t get much easier than this. (There’s also an option to work with a professional designer!)

If you were to go through an interior designer to commission the same thing, you’d end up spending thousands of dollars. While pricing varies depending on the size of your closet, on average, you’ll save 40% by choosing EasyClosets (which gives you more spending money to fill your new dream closet with more outfits!).

To ensure you’re able to stay in budget, EasyClosets’ design tool walks you through the process to show you exactly what the end result will look like (with all of your specifications) and updates the price as you go. This one-time cost is well worth the investment too, because each piece of your dream closet has a lifetime warranty, so if you experience any defective parts, you’ll be able to get them replaced for free!

If you’re worried about the installation process, you can rest assured that it will be a breeze thanks to the well-defined instructions. However, if you still need some help, EasyClosets offers installation support too. Your new closet will be up and functioning in no time!

Ready for the Hollywood-esque closet of your dreams? Time to order from EasyClosets today! Once you have one of these, even the Kardashians will be jealous of your space.

