Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s truly the small things in life that make it so much sweeter. A call from a friend, a piece of chocolate — oh, and cozy lounge nights in, parked on the couch with your favorite movies and takeout. The only thing that could make this scene sweeter is to upgrade your lounge night essentials — and we found six hotel-quality items that will do just that.

If you’ve never heard of Hammacher Schlemmer’s hotel collection, allow Us to be the first to introduce you. It consists of the brand’s very best in pillows, towels, robes, weighted blankets and more, all of which bring luxe, hotel spa-like essentials right into the comfort of your own home. To help you upgrade your cozy nights in from basic to blissful, we rounded up our six star picks from the collection below — and they start at just $25.

Related: Shoppers Say These Pillows With Thousands of 5-Star Ratings Are ‘So Plush’ — On Sale for $25 A quality night’s sleep is sometimes hard to come by. Whether you stayed up too late catching up on your favorite shows or had too much caffeine, drifting off into a deep sleep can be challenging. But did you also know that your pillows can be the culprit of your tossing and turning? If you […]

The Superior European Down Pillow

Meant to provide the same luxurious quality that five-star hotel pillows provide, this Superior European Down Pillow is made of white duck down feathers — one of the softest down clusters out there. To provide even more of a five-star experience, the pillow is customizable based on comfort level, which means you can choose between medium and firm, depending on your preference. Find it in sizes standard, queen and king.

The Hammacher Schlemmer Genuine Turkish Cotton Luxury Bathrobe

Create a spa experience right at home with this luxurious bathrobe that you’ll wear for everything, from doing your elaborate skincare routine to drinking your morning coffee. It’s made of the softest genuine Turkish cotton that will make you want to go straight from soaking in the tub to sinking into the couch. It features two pockets for carrying small essentials and a belt to keep it in place. It comes in sizes XS-3X.

The Best Genuine Turkish Luxury Towels

True adulting means upgrading your bath towels from the ones you had in college to a more quality version — these will last you for the long haul. They’re made of 100% Turkish cotton, which will get the post-shower job done quicker, as it’s more absorbent than other materials on the market. Get your full bathroom upgraded with this towel collection, as it features everything from washcloths to bath sheets, plus colors like dark gray, navy and white.

Related: This Comfy-Chic Spa Robe Has Changed My Life — and It’s on Sale Now for 58% Off Every now and then, I discover a new product that quickly becomes a prized possession. That category includes my ice roller, the Dyson Airwrap and Ugg slippers. But now I can add a new item to that list: the Quince Turkish Waffle Robe! When I went to a Béis event last summer, I received a […]

The Ultrasoft Italian Luxury Pajamas

Much like designer brands, these pajamas are made with a quality Italian design and construction. Not only will these pajamas provide an upgrade to your cozy nights in, but they can also level up your sleep, thanks to their 100% Egyptian cotton fabric. The material is ultra-soft and helps to regulate your body’s temperature as you sleep. This sleepwear has a classic pajama design with a long-sleeve, button-up top, pants and striped fabric. Find it in sizes S-XL.

The Hammacher Schlemmer Genuine Turkish Cotton Luxury Slippers

Your feet will sink into these soft, cloud-like slippers so nicely, you won’t want to take them off. Up to par with the rest of the items on this list, these slippers are made of 100% Turkish cotton, which means they’re fluffier and smoother than many other pairs out there. They have a classic androgynous style, making them a great gift for anyone on your list. You can even customize them with a personal monogram!

The Heated Weighted Blanket

Merging two features that make our lives that much cozier, this blanket is both weighted and heated. A long day at work is no match for this blanket, which can help to soothe aches, pains and even anxieties. It has an LED controller and several heat settings, which range from 90º F to 105º F. To add to the coziness, the blanket has micromink on one side and a cozy sherpa lining on the other.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for more? Explore the rest of the amazing Hammacher Schlemmer hotel collection here!