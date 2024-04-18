Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every now and then, I discover a new product that quickly becomes a prized possession. That category includes my ice roller, the Dyson Airwrap and Ugg slippers. But now I can add a new item to that list: the Quince Turkish Waffle Robe!

When I went to a Béis event last summer, I received a gift bag with this incredible robe inside. Founder Shay Mitchell is a fashionista with the best taste, so it’s no wonder she included this luxe essential as swag. The super soft material feels reminiscent of a spa robe!

Thick yet lightweight, it’s ideal for any time of year. I’ve never gravitated towards heavy robes because they always make me sweaty after getting out of a steamy shower. This Quince bathrobe, on the other hands, keeps me dry without making me overheat. Long story short: you need this robe in your life — especially now that it’s on sale for 58% off!

Get the Organic Turkish Waffle Robe for just $50 (originally $118) at Quince!

The Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Robe is truly my dream robe. It’s perfect for getting ready and doing your makeup post-shower. Made from 100% organic Turkish cotton, this comfy-chic piece absorbs water without weighing you down like a terry cloth robe. You’ll honestly feel like you’re at the spa when you slip on this robe!

I hope my mom isn’t reading this, because I’ve already thought about gifting her this robe for Mother’s Day. It would make such a great gift for a birthday, anniversary or bridal shower! You could even get matching robes with your significant other. So cute! Available in white, gray, ivory and silver, this robe is a neutral necessity.

Still on the fence? Check out what other customers had to say about this regal robe with a 4.9 rating!

“Such a comfy, perfect lightweight robe! The grey is perfection. Absolutely love!”

“So luxurious!! Love this robe, couldn’t be more happier with a purchase. Fabric feels so nice against my skin. Def recommend it to everyone!”

“So comfy, feel like I’m at the spa!”

“This is the best robe I have ever worn. It is so comfortable.”

“It’s a perfect post-shower getting ready robe.”

This popular robe is often out of stock, so grab it before it sells out again!

