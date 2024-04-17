Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Busy, busy, busy! It seems like as time marches on, your daily schedule gets more hectic by the minute. From having to commute to the office, running the kids to their various practices, to worrying about everything else afterward, it can feel as though you need a few more hours in the day. What’s more, figuring out what to wear every day can throw another wrench into the equation — and really — you don’t need anything else added to your plate! If this sounds like your life, we have some news for you! Acquiring fashion finds that are easy to put on and take off at the beginning and end of a long day is essential — and we’re here to help!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather We are now nine days away from the official first day of spring, and that means it’s time to pivot your wardrobe. If you prefer flouncy, sheer tops or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let those pieces shine! Additionally, finding a comfy top that can transition into the season could be the key […]

Whether you’re looking for structured jeans for a business casual Friday or need a slinky dress, there is an easy fashion piece that will make your life easier. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 fashion finds for people who only have 3 minutes to get ready, and we’re sure you love them. Read on to see our picks!

Tops

1. Wrinkle-Free: If you have ironing — trust Us, we get it — and don’t have time for it, this Foxcroft non-iron cotton shirt will make your life easier. This shirt uses 100% cotton and comes tailored for a crisp finish right out of the dryer — just $94!

2. Closet Staple: Short sleeves are a necessity in spring and summer — seriously! This Caslon Cctton gauze henley top is an airy take that you can wear anywhere — just $60!

3. Lace Me Up: This CeCe raglan sleeve lace top is the perfect garment that showcases the juxtaposition of hard and soft. The lace sleeves add a bit of daintiness, whereas the solid parts add a bit of structure — just $79!

4. To Contrast? For the maximalista out there who loves a stylish print, you’ll love this Vince Camuto tulip sleeve mixed media top — just $79!

5. Pleats, Please! Who doesn’t love a sharp pleat? This Halogen pleat blouse uses pleats in contrasting thickness to add depth to this sheer top. It comes in eight colors and is perfect for any spring extravaganza — was $69, now just $50!

6. Ruched and Loaded: This Wet and Wisdom ruched puff sleeve T-shirt is perfect for the gals who love volume and attention! It uses a 50% polyester, 38% cotton and 12% rayon fabric blend — so it’s breathable and durable — and it’s great for a business casual workday — just $44!

7. Everyday Essential: Throw on this Zella cinched side pima cotton T-shirt with trousers and heels or jeans and sandals and you have a simple but cute spring or summer look — just $49!

Bottoms

8. Slouchy Neat: Nothing screams chill like a pair of linen pants. These Caslon wide leg pull-on linen pants are unchallenging to slip on and off and they have a slight wide-leg design that will look chic with a button-down and flat sandals — just $59!

9. High And Wide: These Open Edit high waist wide leg trousers are a versatile option that you could wear to work or a cocktail hour. Just throw on your favorite blouse and heels and you’re on your way — just $70!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

10. Paper Bag Realness: If you love the effortless drama of the paper bag waist silhouette, then you’ll love these IWOLLENCE wide leg pants. They have the signature design technique and come with a waist-cinching belt for more definition — was $30, now just $20!

11. Flexible Comfort: Jeans, jeans, jeans — you can never have too many pairs! These Lee flex motion bootcut jeans are stretchy and can handle anything your day may throw at them. This option comes in 11 colors and uses a blend of 69% cotton, 15% rayon, 13% polyester and 3% spandex for an alternative you’ll never want to take off — was $43, now just $37!

12. Business Chic: These Scoop crepe suit pants have a straight-leg silhouette for maximum polish and come in two neutral colors — just $29!

Dresses

13. Anytime, Anywhere: This Columbia anytime casual III dress is stain resistant and comes with a chic side-tie design for a fashionable but minimal piece. It uses a 96% nylon and 4% elastane material composition for a durable and stretchy garment — was $75, now just $60!

14. Easy, Breeze: For those who literally need something to do anything in, this RBX tank dress allows you to do it all while keeping you cool and relaxed — just $39!

15. Maximum Business: If you’re a fashion girlie and love making bold moments with clothing choices, this PRETTYGARDEN wrap maxi dress is covered enough for work and flowy enough for happy hour afterwards — just $48!

16. Maxi Queen: For those who prefer a dress that comes with plenty of move and give, this Columbia freezer maxi dress is the perfect option. This dress will help keep you feeling breezy while running errands or lounging around the house — just $65!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Utilitarian Function: This Free Assembly belted utility dress is fun and easy to slip on and off — just $34!