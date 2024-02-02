Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The bathroom is feeling a bit drab and it’s time for an upgrade, but you aren’t quite sure where to start. Something about a long shower or hot bath just doesn’t seem so alluring anymore. Maybe it’s the shower curtain, the mats or the wall color?

Or maybe it’s the fact that every time you get out of the shower, you’re smacked with an inevitable cold blast that you dread from the second you hop in. Yep, that will do it! The lunge to grab a scratchy old towel when you’re freezing and soaked isn’t much more enticing — heck, should we even shower? (Don’t answer that.)

Related: Everyone's Favorite 'Absolutely Game-Changing' Soda Maker Just Went on Sale Whether you drink soda (or pop, for us Midwesterners) on a regular basis or only as a special treat, most of Us can agree that there’s nothing quite like the experience of consuming a cold, refreshing fizz-filled beverage. The taste, the sound, the bubbles — it’s a mouthwatering combination, to say the least. But regularly […]

Of course we should! Believe it or not, there is a world where you don’t have to shudder at the idea of leaving a warm shower. In fact, you might even look forward to it! These Turkish towels are the “it” towels that will make you celebrate the end of a shower. Imagine you get to wrap up in a cozy, soft, plushy warm towel while you dry your hair, carry out your skincare routine and do whatever else you do.

We’re in love with the Ultra Luxe Plush collection, but there are four other equally-exciting new collections that you’re going to want to check out. With 12 different colors to choose from, six different towel set varieties and five new collections, you’re bound to find your perfect post-shower match! And all of the towels and sets happen to be sale to celebrate. It feels like a dream!

Ultra Luxe Plush

“Ultra-plush” is an understatement with our absolute favorite towels. These quick-drying, extra thick, cloud-like towels are the answer to your post-shower woes. You might love them so much that you get the whole six-piece set!

Get the Ultra Luxe Plush Bath Towel Set for $60 (originally $126) at Quince!

Organic Turkish Waffle

100% organic cotton makes this a supremely soft addition to your bathroom. The weave gives these a chic flair while making them lightweight and durable. Since they’re designed to be quick-drying, you don’t have to worry about a soggy towel for your evening shower!

Get the Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Towel Set for $50 (originally $95) at Quince!

Related: The ‘Tesla of Electric Toothbrushes’ Is Powered by 38,000 Vibrations per Minute Fasten your seatbelts, because we’re about to embark on an expedition of the unexplored dental frontier. If you have never wondered what’s beyond your old plastic toothbrush which only has a few bristles left, your mind is about to be blown! Brushing our teeth is important to keep them looking pearly white and squeaky clean, […]

Classic

If you’ve got the ‘ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality, this classic towel is the one for you. It blends durability, plush comfort and versatility, making it the ideal everyday towel.

Get the Classic Bath Towel Set for $50 (originally $88) at Quince!

Ribbed Quick-Dry

Ribbed-material is particularly popular in the fashion world, and now it’s percolated into the towel space! Not only will these look trendy in your bathroom, but they will have your guests obsessed.

Get the Ribbed Quick-Dry Set for $50 (originally $118) at Quince!

Waffle Terry

Why choose a texture when you can have two different ones on each side? These towels offer maximum absorbency and quick-drying capabilities, ideal for smaller spaces with little ventilation. Plus, the style is classy and chic. We’re obsessed — can you tell?

Get the Waffle Terry Bath Towel Set for $50 (originally $100) at Quince!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us