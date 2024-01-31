Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you drink soda (or pop, for us Midwesterners) on a regular basis or only as a special treat, most of Us can agree that there’s nothing quite like the experience of consuming a cold, refreshing fizz-filled beverage. The taste, the sound, the bubbles — it’s a mouthwatering combination, to say the least.

But regularly buying cans of soda has some cons. First, as we all know, soda is far from the best for you. Sometimes, instead of a sugary beverage, all you want is a lightly fruity beverage that doesn’t rack up the calories or give you a midday crash. Next, soda can get relatively expensive depending on how often you purchase. And lastly, cans of soda pile up, and as time goes on, they can have a detrimental impact on the environment. That’s not what we’re going for!

But pop and pizza night is about to get a whole lot tastier, affordable and environmentally friendly — a SodaStream has entered the building… and it’s on sale.

Get the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $160 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

SodaStream designs sparkling water machines which allow you to make and customize your bubbly drinks at home. All you have to do is fill one of the reusable BPA-free plastic bottles with still water, pull a lever and add flavoring (if you choose). That’s all! The machine comes with two CO2 cylinders which are inserted before use and carbonate up to 126 bottles each. That’s 252 16-ounce bottles of soda water you can make from this one bundle!

Related: Online Only! Get Up to 75% Off at Michael Kors — 10 Best Bags and Shoes If you’ve been dreaming of purchasing a sophisticated Michael Kors bag or a swanky pair of shoes but haven’t found a reason to take the plunge, is 75% off motivation to finally jump in? Seems like a sign if you ask Us! From now until February 15, you can score an additional 20% off select […]

If flavoring is on your mind, don’t stress — SodaStream doesn’t leave you in the dark. The bundle comes with two small bottles of Bubly flavor drops, but you can easily order other beverage mixes at Amazon, Target and on the SodaStream site; we’re talking mixes like Coke, Diet Pepsi, ginger ale, strawberry Bubly Drops, kombucha, root beer and many more. They come in single bottles and multipacks with a variety of flavors, so you can choose whichever ones you’d like to try! The flavoring possibilities are endless… you can literally mix the mixes!

For the financially prudent folks out there, the cost per liter of sparkling water is a small fraction of what you pay at the store for carbonated water. After making it at home for far less, you’ll never want to buy seltzer water in stores again! And for the environmentally-conscious crew, yes, you can actually drink soda (or the sparkling beverage of your making) without feeling guilty. The two BPA-free plastic bottles are reusable, so they’re much less wasteful than single-use bottles. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe!

You would probably expect this machine to be big and bulky, but that’s not the case; weighing under 11 pounds, the SodaStream will be a sleek, compact addition to your current kitchen setup. The deal won’t last forever, though. We’re grabbing one for ourselves and another for our Valentine. It’s the perfectly practical and thoughtful surprise for your significant other, friends and family members!

Get the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $160 (originally $200) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t worry — Amazon’s Daily Deals have you covered!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us