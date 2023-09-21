Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the hunt for exciting brands to share with you, our intrepid readers, and today we’ve discovered one which truly might change the game. Their name is Quince, and their goal is to bring high-end quality to shoppers with reasonable, low-anxiety prices. Quince pledges that the brand was built with a commitment to making exceptionally high-quality essentials at a price within reach, “because everyone deserves to fill their life with the finer things.” And all of their wares are sustainably made to boot!

Seems too good to be true? Perhaps, but what makes Quince’s approach different is their factory-direct model, which reduces costs by cutting out the supply-chain middlemen. They believe that affordable products shouldn’t come at the cost of worker exploitation either, so rest assured that these luxe-yet-attainable items hail from factories “who meet or exceed global guidelines for workplace safety and equitable wages.” From all this goodness, you get some real greatness: high-quality, thoughtfully-crafted pieces that embody “quiet luxury” vibes without those loudly-luxurious prices. We gathered some of our faves to share with you!

100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

This simple, 100% mulberry silk dress is so effortlessly elegant. The flattering fit and midi length look great on a variety of silhouettes, and best of all, this silk is washable — no trip to the drycleaners after a single wear! As an additional bonus, the silk fiber contains 18 kinds of amino acids that make it amazing for skin nourishment, along with being hypo-allergenic and naturally thermoregulating for total lightweight comfort. Snag it in a variety of beautiful colors, like aubergine, burgundy, and copper brown.

$80.00 See it!

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Cashmere? For $50? The page for this stylish sweater said that “This is the one that made us famous,” and rightfully so! This classic cashmere sweater is made from quality Mongolian cashmere; 3 times as warm as wool, incredibly long-lasting and both sustainably and ethically sourced. Aside from your wallet and the world, your body will also feel amazing about wearing this pullover — it’s lightweight, soft and cozy too.

$50.00 See it!

100% European Linen Button Front Dress

Speaking of lightweight, this midi linen button-front dress will feel like wearing a cloud… just, y’know, much less transparent, thankfully. It’s made from 100% European flax, which is sustainable and less resource-intensive to grow, along with being simply so comfortable thanks to it’s naturally heat-regulating tendencies and easy-breezy breathability. Plus, it has pockets!

$50.00 See it!

100% European Linen Pants

These 100% European linen pants effortlessly exude “quiet luxury,” embodying both quality and simplicity in one ultra-comfortable package. With a relaxed fit, three pockets and elastic waist, you’ll be cozily covered no matter if you’re lounging around the house or dashing out to run some errands. As Quince themselves say, “You’re never going to look more chill than you will wearing these.” We have to agree — and add “stylish” too!

$40.00 See it!

Tencel Jersey Fit & Flare Dress

Fit-and-flare cuts are oh-so-flattering for many different silhouettes, looking great on curvy queens and slender frames alike. Made from soft, light Tencel, this fit-and-flare sleeveless scoop dress is no exception, and adds some lovely flowiness to any outfit — moving with you wherever you go. Side seam pockets make this dress practical and versatile too. Grab it in a variety of neutrals, from black, to navy, to dark olive and more.

$40.00 See it!

Shop all fall fashion from Quince here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

