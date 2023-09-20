Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that dentists recommend brushing our teeth a minimum of twice a day (plus flossing!) to keep up with our oral hygiene, an incredibly important aspect of any daily routine. However, keeping teeth white and bright is another matter — though it’s less related to health, dingy or even yellowed teeth can make anyone feel self-conscious about their smile. And who wants that?

Just about everything we consume can cause staining on our teeth, especially all the good stuff: coffee, wine, pasta sauce, tea, berries… the list goes on and on. Instead of cutting all of these items out of our diets and hoping that consuming only white foods and water will do the trick, however, there’s an easy way to remove teeth staining and reveal a whiter, brighter smile — and it’s on sale now at Amazon!

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Radiant Express Teeth Whitening Kit comes atcha from the no. 1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand — Crest! — so you know it’s a quality kit with real, quality active ingredients. In fact, this enamel-safe teeth whitening kit utilizes the same whitening ingredient that dentists use in-office! Taking the strips to another level is the included LED Accelerator Light, which works hard to weaken stains so that the whitening ingredients in every single Crest 3D Whitestrip will work effectively to wipe stains off the map entirely. Crest even guarantees that, when used as directed, you’ll get a 100% noticeably whiter smile in just 20 days.

Usage is super simple: just apply Crest 3D Whitestrips every day, for 60 minutes a day (plus an additional 5 minutes with the LED Accelerator Light) across 20 days. You have everything you need in the pack — 40 Whitestrips (20 for top teeth, 20 for bottom) and the LED Accelerator Light, which is wireless, so no worries about getting tangled up while you whiten. Plus, the LED light will even help whiten up to 50% better than just Whitestrips alone! To use the light, just pop it in your mouth to cradle your teeth and hold it there for the required 5 minutes at the end of each Whitestrips application. Then dispose of the Whitestrips, power off the light — and get ready to experience a whiter, brighter smile!

Amazon reviewers love the Crest 3D Whitestrips with LED Accelerator Light kit, with over 84,000 fans bestowing it with a perfect 5-star rating! One detailed review called it “a radiant smile made easy,” adding a wide variety of reasons why the kit had worked wonders: “As someone who values a bright and confident smile, I can confidently say that this kit has exceeded my expectations in terms of convenience and effectiveness,” the commenter shared. “The Crest 3D Whitestrips are renowned for their effectiveness, and this kit takes it up a notch with the included LED Accelerator Light. The standout feature of this kit is its ability to remove stubborn stains and dramatically whiten teeth, providing results that rival those of professional dental treatments… I found the results to be nothing short of impressive. Even after just a few applications, I noticed a significant improvement in the whiteness of my teeth. Stubborn stains from coffee, tea, and red wine were visibly reduced, and my teeth appeared several shades brighter. The results were consistent and long-lasting, giving me the confidence to smile freely.” The same reviewer also noted the product was “easy to use and time-efficient” and loved that it came from “a trusted brand.”

Other 5-star fans had similar feelings, with one remarking that “The results were genuinely visible after a few uses,” adding, “Coffee stains that stubbornly squatted on my teeth started to fade, revealing a noticeably whiter smile. I’ve tried some strips in the past that felt like they were slipping and sliding everywhere. Not these. They adhered well and stayed put. Whether I was catching up on a show or doing some chores, I could wear them and go about my tasks without a hitch. Often, whitening treatments leave my teeth feeling sensitive. To my delight, this kit was gentle enough to cause minimal to no sensitivity.” Another reviewer summed it up by simply calling the kit the “best teeth whitener… not only easy to use but also [delivers] noticeable results.” Isn’t it high time you revealed your whiter smile too?

