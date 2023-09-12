Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve scrolled through social media recently, you already know Sol de Janeiro’s products are everywhere. Over the summer, the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist went viral thanks to its yummy notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla. And, of course, we’d be remiss without mentioning the OG Bum Bum Cream which helped the brand gain notoriety online and around the world. The cult-favorite firming cream has even won the praise of A-listers like Blake Lively!

Now, Sol de Janeiro is back with another winner. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is the most-wished-for product on Amazon’s beauty and personal care list, and we’re here to tell you why.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for just $24 at Amazon!

The magic behind this hotly coveted scent is all thanks to fruity and floral fragrance families. With notes of black amber plum paired with vanilla woods and jasmine blooms, one whiff of this product will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise. This cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free scent is safe for skin and hair use. That said, the vanilla notes make it more autumn-appropriate than some of the brand’s other offerings! Think of how fresh you’ll smell when you step out to a brisk brunch or apple-picking outing.

No surprise here: Shoppers agree that this hair and body mist lives up to the hype. More than 28,000 reviewers have given the fabulously-scented mist five stars, and nearly 3,000 left comments detailing what they adored most about the fragrance. “First and foremost, the scent is divine. It’s a tropical, beachy paradise captured in a mist. Every time I spritz it on, I’m transported to a sunny coastline with swaying palm trees. It’s a blend of sweet and warm notes that are both inviting and addictive,” one shopper commented. Others were thrilled to call out the longevity of the scent and even shared layering tips. “Pair it with the body cream and make yourself smell amazing,” another shopper suggested.

If you’re ready to bring a piece of the summer with you as we prepare for fall, add this fragrance to your cart ASAP. After all, you’re in good company!

See it: Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist for just $24 at Amazon!

